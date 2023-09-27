Your Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Week Four Predictions

And we thought our Miami Dolphins were exciting after dispatching the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots in the first two weeks of the season! I doubt a single Dolphins fan on the planet could have predicted the abusive beatdown that the Phins were about to put on the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. It’s a weird feeling to see almost every NFL-based show kicking off this week with a story about the Miami Dol

Things are about to get more difficult, in theory, when the team travels to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, on paper at least, appear to be the biggest challenge the Miami Dolphins have faced this season. After losing their week one game to the New York Jets the Bills rebounded by blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders in week two, 38 to 10, and then blowing out the Washington Commanders last Sunday 37 to 3.

So for week four what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-