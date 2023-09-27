Miami Dolphins fan confidence survey Week 4: Will we ever see 70 points again?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a ridiculous and historic 70-point winning performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, a game that had a margin of victory of 50 points. Everything seems to be going well for the Dolphins right now, but they are headed into a tough matchup with their AFC East rivals and the three-time defending division champion Buffalo Bills. How are fans feeling about Miami coming out of the historic win and ahead of what might be the game of the week?

Our SB Nation Reacts survey is here to get your thoughts on the Dolphins. First up in our three-question survey is our standard fan confidence poll. Are you confident in the direction of the Dolphins?

Next, we just want to know if you think you will ever see another 70-point performance by any team in the NFL. This past week’s game was the first time since 1966 a team had reached that mark, but we are also in an offensive era, so maybe it is more likely to happen? What do you think?

Finally, we want to know where your concerns are about facing the Bills this weekend. Is it a pass rush that generated nine sacks last week against the Washington Commanders? Is it quarterback Josh Allen running all over the team? Maybe it is just the rest of the rushing attack for Buffalo? Or is it Miami being able to matchup with the Bills’ receivers and slow down Allen’s passing attack?

