FILM: The Miami Dolphins scored 10 Touchdowns in Week 3 and it was beautiful

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Denver Broncos 70-20, scoring ten total touchdowns and shattering one record after another in historic fashion. It was unlike anything we’ve witnessed as Dolphins fans for quite some time.

It was awesome!

Amazing!

Magnificent!

Which is why I thought maybe we should take one more look at what Mike McDaniel’s offense did on Sunday. One more look at what quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Miami’s other skill players achieved before turning the page towards the Buffalo Bills. Oh, and let’s not forget about the rushing attack — which doesn’t have the success they had without the big meaty guys up front.

(We’ll talk about the defense later this week.)

Here’s a look at the Miami Dolphins' ten touchdowns! Enjoy!

(P.S. In my video, I have Achane’s first two touchdowns in the wrong place.)

A look at the Miami Dolphins' 10 touchdowns from Sunday’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Here’s the Miami Dolphins' official scoring summary, according to ESPN.

1st Quarter

TD #1:

1st & 10 at MIA 46

(13:37 - 1st) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill for 54 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

TD #2

2nd & 7 at DEN 8

(6:31 - 1st) (Shotgun) D.Achane left end for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd Quarter

TD #3

2nd & Goal at DEN 4

(10:16 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Achane for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

TD #4

1st & 10 at DEN 20

(1:49 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

TD #5

1st & Goal at DEN 3

(1:29 - 2nd) (Shotgun) R.Mostert left guard for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

3rd Quarter

TD #6

4th & Goal at DEN 1

(7:48 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

TD #7

3rd & 7 at DEN 19

(0:29 - 3rd) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Mostert for 19 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

4th Quarter

TD #8

2nd & Goal at DEN 10

(14:55 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Achane for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

TD #9

3rd & 10 at MIA 32

(9:05 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.White pass deep right to R.Chosen for 68 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

TD #10

2nd & 2 at MIA 33

(8:01 - 4th) De’Von Achane 67 Yd Rush

Out of Miami’s 10 touchdowns on Sunday, which was your favorite? Did you start De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, or Tua Tagovailoa in fantasy? Who impressed you the most vs. Denver? How do you feel heading into Miami’s Week 4 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills? Let us know in the comments section below!