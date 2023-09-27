Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots running game shows signs of life against Jets’ talented defense - Pats Pulpit

New England’s ground game had its most productive day of the season in Week 3.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Zach Wilson to remain Jets starting quarterback Week 4 against Kansas City Chiefs - Gang Green Nation

After an ugly performance in a Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots, the New York Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed as much in his postgame...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills largely healthy heading into Week 4 showdown with Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills left D.C. with a W and with only one minor injury to watch as they head into Week 4

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens don’t blame Week 3 loss on “atrocious” Zay Flowers no-call - Baltimore Beatdown

The team believes the game shouldn’t have been put in the hands of the officials to have such a huge influence.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers want OC Matt Canada to work with QB Kenny Pickett in ‘more prominent role’ - Behind the Steel Curtain

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been calling for the team to make a change with OC Matt Canada. They’re getting their wish, it seems, as a change is coming — just not likely the change fans would...





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joe Burrow Injury: Bengals QB says he finished game vs Rams with no setbacks - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow attempted 49 passes without a setback to his calf injury.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns defense most efficient through 3 weeks, set apart from rest of NFL - Dawgs By Nature

The data and the eye test matchup so far

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud’s impressive stats through first 3 games - Battle Red Blog

The Texans QB has done some impressive work in his first three games.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Why do the Titans keep running into a stacked box? Derrick Henry - Music City Miracles

Can the Titans pivot away from an offense that is designed to run through Derrick Henry?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars vs Texans: Winners and losers from Week 3 - Big Cat Country

Bright spots hard to find in Jacksonville’s second loss of season





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s best/worst decisions Week 3 vs Ravens - Stampede Blue

Reviewing the Colts’ coaching staff (or general manager) and Shane Steichen’s most important decisions made during the game against the Ravens

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos: Sean Payton says will be no firings after Dolphins loss - Mile High Report

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton met with the media Monday and told reporters that he would not be firing defensive coordinator Vance Joseph after blowout loss to Miami Dolphins





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Mike Williams tears ACL, will miss rest of 2023 season - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers will be without Mike Williams for the remainder of the 2023 season after he suffered a torn ACL against the Vikings.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Jimmy Garoppolo is in NFL’s concussion protocol - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a beating in loss to Pittsburgh Steelers and is in NFL’s concussion protocol





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Jerick McKinnon was a big part of re-energizing Bears game - Arrowhead Pride

In Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs’ veteran running back Jerick McKinnon turned in a performance reminiscent of the 2022 season.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants’ offensive issues start, but don’t end, with offensive line - Big Blue View

Let’s take a look at some of them





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Jalen Hurts continues to set NFL records - Bleeding Green Nation

The young QB has now scored the most rushing touchdowns of any signal caller in the first 50 career games.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Why Cowboys have struggled in red zone, and how they can fix it - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas offense has been struggling to start the season at converting in the red zone. This is what they should do heading forward to improve it.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Vs Buffalo Bills - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

If you thought this team was a true contender after two come-from-behind wins against winless teams, boy were you drinking the Burgundy Kool-Aid!

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers LB Rashan Gary is the very definition of resilience - Acme Packing Company

Gary’s three sack performance against the Saints is a testament to his resiliency.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Dan Campbell clarifies Jameson Williams’ role at midway point of suspension - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams has returned from his suspension, but he’s still prohibited to do many things.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Bears Takes: This disastrous start might just be the beginning - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears continue their worst-case scenario start after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With an (0-3) start now a reality, what else can go wrong? We’ll dive into a tumultuous week at Halas Hall and more in Week 3’s 10 Bears Takes.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings’ Hole Gets Deeper with Loss to Chargers - Daily Norseman

Vikings haven’t been lucky, but they haven’t been good enough either

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints QB Derek Carr could miss time due to shoulder injury, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Carr was injured on a sack during the 3rd quarter.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons stock watch: A bad day for Desmond Ridder and the offense - The Falcoholic

Unpacking the bad and shining a small light on the good from Atlanta’s Week 3 loss.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Monday Morning Optimist: A spark of offense amidst a deluge of injuries - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers are inching closer to success while being weighed down with injuries.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Eagles at Bucs week 3 game recap: Eagles soar past Baker’s bunch - Bucs Nation

Besides the game, one of the best(or worst) parts of the football season is the morning after gameday.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Niners ‘struck oil’ with Brock Purdy, per Julian Edelman - Niners Nation

There’s no denying that the San Francisco 49ers got lucky with Brock Purdy, even Julian Edelman agrees. Now, we’ll see if he can keep it up during the next few weeks.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals beat Cowboys, prove are not a pitiful, untalented team as national media portrays - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals’ stunning 28-16 upset win had Cowboys’ fans rushing to the exits in Week 3





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Seahawks All Pro SS Jamal Adams to play in Week 4 v Giants MNF - Field Gulls

When Adams would return to the Seahawks lineup after recovering from his 2022 injury has long been a question fans have asked, and it appears that we now have the answer.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams-Bengals Winners & Losers: QB Matthew Stafford’s struggles continue - Turf Show Times

After a clean performance in Week 1, Stafford has tossed four picks over two games