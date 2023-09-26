Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins had some nice things to say about Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The Miami Dolphins thrashed the Denver Broncos, putting up 70 points on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium — more than 18 teams have scored through three games. The Dolphins broke plenty of records while improving to 3-0 on the season, but it’s time to turn the page.

Mike McDaniel is 7-1 as a head coach in September, and it’s only fitting that the month ends with the Buffalo Bills, who have won three straight AFC East division titles. Miami topped the Bills 21-19 last September but lost the next two games, including a Wild Card Weekend playoff battle, by a combined total of six points.

Fifth-year defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was asked about the challenges of heading to Buffalo to face quarterback Josh Allen and an offense averaging 30 points per game.

“That’s my guy — I love Josh [Allen],” Wilkins said on Monday. “We’re cool, we’re tight. But no, he’s a heck of a competitor. I love playing against him. He definitely brings the best out of you as a defense, as an individual. His resume speaks for itself. But definitely a heck of a player and we’re going to have to be on it this week as a defense and as a team because they’re a really good team and they play tough and we know them, they know us.

“There’s no secrets. Just have to go out there and ball, compete, and may the best man.”

Wilkins logged two sacks, two tackles, and a batted pass in last year’s playoff game. The Dolphins haven’t won in Buffalo since 2016 and Sunday’s outcome may have a lasting impact on the AFC playoff picture.

“Every game is important,” Wilkins said. “This is an important game obviously because it is on the road, a division opponent. So we’re just going to have to focus on Buffalo and doing everything we can throughout the week to make sure we put ourselves in the best position possible to leave there with a W.”