Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

After two away game victories for your Miami Dolphins, many fans saw the Denver Broncos coming in as a possible “trap game”. Most of that belief was based on Denver not having won a game this season and the possibility that the Dolphins would overlook the Broncos with divisional rival Buffalo Bills coming up this week. In the past, it has seemed as if the Dolphins would fall into that exact trap, overlook the lesser opponent with an upcoming game against a much more stout opponent, thus losing to the less talented opponent.

Something has now dramatically changed for this team. It’s amazing what getting a coach who can get a group of guys to believe in themselves can do for a team's culture. They might even put up a stupid number of points and a stupid number of touchdowns in a single game...

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

TheRoo1 was correct on the game being a blowout but you get a pass on not guessing that it would be by 50 points. The prediction of De’Von Achane breaking a long run was dead on and part of a 200+ yard day on the ground for the rookie RB. Another hit was Tua not being sacked. Keep it up OL!

Phins up 42-17. Achane gets to break a long one. Tua finishes another game without being sacked.

NCSurferMike was another that saw a big win but somehow did not predict the Phins putting up 70!?! Come on man, do better! He also called Tua one of the stars of the team as well as going over 350 yards and 2 TDs. I think we also give him the call on Hunt as the Road Grader as the entire offensive line killed it on Sunday.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 34-17 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua, JP What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua throws for 350+ and 2+ TDs What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Robert Hunt Road Grading Inc.

EzDz73 had Hill going over the century mark again, which he did!

I believe the Fins win 27-20. I think Hill will have over 100 yards this game and Mostert will score 1 tuddy.

Dolfriend had Mostert breaking a big run which happened when he went for 20, hit on Tua throwing for 3 TDs (he had 4), Hill again going over 100 yards and Mostert having a TD.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Mostert to break another big run or run after catch for 30+yds Tua throws for 350yds 3tds, Hill 100+yds Hill, Cracraft, Smythe and Mostert TDs

dedstrk316 hit on Tua being a star of the game as well as Holland who was the 2nd rated safety in the NFL after two games and the 1st rated safety after the Denver game. Also hit on Achane being a force in the game and was looking to see if the Broncos folded in the second half, they instead folded in the first half.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua (easy pick I guess) Holland. What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Achane will be a force in this game. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Will the Broncos fold in the second half. Cowherd pointed out they play well in the first half on script and don’t play well once adjustments are made. At least for the first two games that was his observation. I’m also looking at will the Broncos blitz a lot and how will the heat effect the Broncos.

Blaze453 had the Phins hitting 125 yards on the ground and was not close but they went for 350 and I want to point that out every chance I get!

400 YP and 125 rushing

Call_for_the_Priest’77 was on fire with Achane going over 100, Holland having a forced fumble (he had 2), and Achane and Mostert going over 200 (Achane did that on his own).

OFF Star: (DeVon Achane: 100+ yards for the rookie in his first steady career action!) DEF Star: (Jevon Holland: Sack, pick, frcd fumble TO. I like that already! But it gets better...) Bold Prediction: (Achane + Mostert = 200 rushing yards total!)

tpl hit with the blowout but it was nowhere near that close and called Achane and Brooks having a day. Achane rushed 18 times for 203 yards while Brooks rushed 9 times for 66 yards.

Miami wins. Score is 40 - 10. Off Star: Achane and Brooks run wild against the Broncos.

Penguinscanfly had Tua completing more than 3/4ths of his passes. He completed 88.46% of his passes on the day.

Tua completes over 75% of his passes

Spok507 hit on the blowout, Hill hitting 150 yards receiving (he had 157) and Achane and Brooks running wild which they did and did and...

Miami 31-3. Holland and Kahou have INTs, the defense records 4 sacks. Hill gets 150 yds. And Achane and Brooks get to play the second half and run up over 100 yds. I’m trying to show confidence.

It seems as if most of you saw a blowout coming and many of you also saw the breakout for Achane coming. Thank you as always to everyone who took the time to answer the questions and give their thoughts.

