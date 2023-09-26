Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 3

What can be said that hasn’t already been said about Miami’s Week 3 home opener against the Denver Broncos? Let’s find out.

The offense couldn’t quite come together

Another week, another game of nearly turning the corner.

Tua threw three incompletions on the same drive, Robbie Chosen only caught one pass, and Raheem Mostert didn’t even break 100 yards rushing.

Thankfully, the Fins have a lot of games ahead of them to get it together and put on a real offensive show.

Miami’s defense needs to tighten up

Vic Fangio’s group allowed Russell Wilson to throw for over 300 yards, let Denver’s offense rush for 3 more yards than Chris Brooks, and only forced 3 turnovers to boot.

There are always growing pains with a new defense, but three whole weeks into the season, it’d be nice to see them picking things up a bit faster.

Tyreek Hill was kept in check

Normally-star wide receiver Tyreek Hill managed to fall short of double digit receptions and failed to match even his Week 1 yardage total. Everyone knows you’re supposed to get a little better each day, Tyreek.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, Hill will have ample opportunities to get back on the same page with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whenever Tua feels like playing, that is. Since:

Bringing in backups was a necessity

Before the final whistle blew, Miami had to bring in backup quarterback Mike White, along with rookie running back Chris Brooks, and a slew of defensive players to replace their predecessors.

Typical Dolphins. They can’t even reach the end of a single game without needing to test their depth and see what their younger players have to offer. Hopefully the starters can do their part next go around.

Next week’s game is a monster

Srsly though. We like to have fun here, but Week 4 in BUF is a BFD.

The Dolphins went so bananas against the Broncos that they set 13 franchise records and nearly multiple NFL records on their way to racking up 70 (!) points. It was stupid, it was silly, and it was great.

I hope Sean Payton loved it as much as I did.

Tua had an almost perfect outing, while rookie RB De’Von Achane went ballistic (and might help me actually get one of my pre-season predictions right for once).

The defense forced two fumbles from Courtland Sutton and picked off Russell Wilson en route to giving up just 13 points (7 came off a special teams return by Marvin Mims).

Side note: I’m starting to get a little spooked that the coaches really are friends of the program since Kader Kohou took his rightful place on the boundary in place of Eli Apple, as suggested. It was also suggested that Miami decimate the Broncos, which they clearly took to heart. Hey front office: for next week, I recommend both beating the Bills and sending me a check for $5 million.

Yeah.

That’ll do it.

Next week the Fins face Josh ‘Tony Romo genuinely tried to nickname me Mr. January’ Allen and the Mark Ruffalo Bills.

I’m certain the Bills remember taking down Tua almost exactly a year ago and I imagine they’ll be looking to do it again. The Fins’ offensive line has shown more growth than ever before in my lifetime, only surrendering a single sack over three games thus far, so I’m hopeful they can keep it up.

Miami’s defense will need to contain Allen’s ability to extend plays and escape on improvised runs. I expect to see Christian Wilkins continue his mission to be Allen’s least favorite person in the world and I’m all about it.

Allen can be flustered when pressured and forced into turnovers, so I’ll be on the lookout for a couple picks and a fumble or two to go with another Greatest Show on Surf performance by Tua and The...Tikes? Tots? Tweens?

Team.

Go get ‘em, tads.

How dumb was that game though, right? Like, come on? Do you think it’s a problem if the team peaks in Week 3? Nah, I’m sure it’s fine. Make your 70 comments below.