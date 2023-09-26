Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Three | Welcome to the show!

Welcome to the National Football League, rookie!

Miami Dolphins Week Three MVP - De’Von Achane

De’Von Achane — Miami’s third round selection during the 2023 NFL Draft — treated Miami Dolphins’ fans to an absolute fireworks show in his first taste of significant action against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday.

The rookie running back found the endzone a total of four times on a day when the team as a whole hit paydirt ten times. Achane amassed 203 rushing yards on 18 attempts (11.3 yards per carry) and two rushing scores, while also catching four balls for 30 yards and another two scores through the air.

Achane adds another dominant weapon to an already loaded offense. His speed and elusiveness will continue to pay dividends for Mike McDaniel’s squad as the season progresses, and his performance on Sunday just may be the final nail in the coffin for the argument that Miami needs to trade draft picks and give up significant financial compensation for a “big name” running back this year if they want to be a successful team.

For those reasons, running back De’Von Achane earns my MVP (Most Valuable ‘Phin) Award for week three!

Check back next week — and every week during the season — to find out who my MVP (Most Valuable ‘Phin) award goes to!

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane