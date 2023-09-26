Around The AFC East: Dolphins, Bills enjoy blowout wins, Patriots sneak past Jets in Week 3

Each week throughout the 2023 NFL season, I’ll be recapping all the action and news from around the AFC East that week. After an exhilarating Week 3, let’s jump into it.

AFC East Scores - Week 3

AFC East Standings

Miami Dolphins (3-0) Overall; (1-0) Division Buffalo Bills (2-1) Overall; (0-1) Division New England Patriots (1-2) Overall; (1-1) Division New York Jets (1-2) Overall; (1-1) Division

AFC East Headlines

The Greatest Show on Surf

Wow. Just, wow.

The Miami Dolphins put on a masterclass on Sunday, beating the Broncos by a score of 70-20. With 10 total touchdowns, 700+ yards of total offense, zero turnovers, and two forced fumbles on defense, victory was never in doubt for Miami.

For a more detailed recap of Sunday’s game, check out my weekly recap article, “3 Reasons Why” here, or fellow Phinsider writer Marek Brave’s “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” here.

Josh Allen Does Enough, But Buffalo’s Defense Steals The Show

After a slow start to the season, Josh Allen had his second consecutive positive performance in Week 3, leading the Bills to a 37-3 victory over the Washington Commanders. Allen completed 20 of his 32 passing attempts (62%), for 218 yards, and one touchdown.

However, much of the credit for the win should to Buffalo’s defense, who created five turnovers against a relatively solid Commanders offense. The Bills allowed just 230 yards of total offense and zero touchdowns on Sunday, as they cruised into victory.

Zach Wilson Gives Patriots First Win Of The Season

The Patriots and Jets faced off at MetLife Stadium in Week 3, with the former having won their last 14 matchups against the latter. Sunday was no different, as the Patriots squeaked out a 15-10 victory on the road, in a game that came down to the final play.

New England played alright, and did enough to win, but the real story is Zach Wilson and the abysmal Jets offense. Wilson, who completed just 9 of his 22 pass attempts (41%), ending the game with a measly 77 passing yards and a horrific passer rating of 50.8.

