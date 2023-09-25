Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remains in concussion protocol

Jaylen Waddle suffered a concussion against the New England Patriots and was forced to miss Sunday’s thrashing of the Denver Broncos. The 2021 first-round pick isn’t ready to return just yet and remains in concussion protocol, according to Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

“Jaylen Waddle is still in the concussion protocol,” he said on Monday, “but we’ll progress through that and we’re very optimistic in how he’s feeling. Just worry about him getting right and that should take care of itself here soon.”

Sunday marked the first game Waddle missed since his rookie season. The former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver caught eight of 11 targets for 164 yards but is yet to find the end zone this season.

Miami will take its three-game winning streak on the road for an AFC East bout against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The Dolphins will release the week’s first injury report on Wednesday, which should provide an update on Waddle’s availability.