NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football: Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Rams vs. Bengals

The third week of the 2023 NFL season is coming to a close tonight with a second-straight double-header edition of Monday Night Football. As with last week’s schedule, tonight’s two games will start with a one-hour space between opening kicks. The Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC, with the Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The league will have one more round of the double-header experiment for this year when in Week 14, they will have the Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers at New York Giants games kick off simultaneously at 8:15 p.m. ET. Will this experiment prove to be worthwhile for the league?

As for tonight’s two games, we still have to bring you our winners picks from the contributors here on The Phinsider. We continue to focus our picks on the straight-up winners for each game, but we also can make picks against the spread and for the point total over/under. The odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks in the widget below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Here are our Week 3 Monday Night Football picks: