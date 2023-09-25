Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread & Game Information

The second of two Monday Night Football games features the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team, the Bengals, enter the week having lost their first two games of the season to divisional rivals. Cincinnati lost in week one to the Cleveland Browns 3 to 24 and then to the Batimore Ravens last weekend 24 to 27. The Rams split their first two games of the season defeating their divional rival Seattle Seahawks in week one 30 to 13 before dropping last weeks game to another divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, 23 to 30.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) 3rd NFC West @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) 4th AFC North