Dolphins 70-20 win over Broncos checks off a scorigami box

The Miami Dolphins put up 70 points on Sunday, the first time an NFL team has hit 70 points since 1966. The 70 points were the second-most points ever scored in the NFL, two points behind the record. Their 726 yards of offense were the second-most in NFL history, seven off the top mark.

The game featured 13 team or individual franchise records being broken or tied during the team’s 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos, including most points scored, most touchdowns scored (10), most total yards in team history, most rushing yards in team history (350), most points in a second half in team history (35 (tied)), and most point after attempts in team history (10).

There was another first in NFL history at the end of the game as well. The 70-20 final score was a “scorigami.” The idea of a scorigami is that it is the first time an NFL game has finished with that exact final score. Sports writer Jon Bois first developed the idea, then it was expanded by Dave Mattingly, a Jeopardy Champion who now tracks the final score of every game around the league each year.

Today’s game was the 1,077th different scoring combination in NFL history:

DEN 20 - 70 MIA

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1077th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) September 24, 2023

The game almost broke the scorigami chart as well. The chart ends at 73 - one more than the NFL record for points in a game. No one would ever get close to surpassing that...right?