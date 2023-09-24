 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins players react to 70-point performance against Broncos

The Miami Dolphins’ players took to social media to react to the team’s 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

By Kevin Nogle
/ new
Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins smacked the Denver Broncos in the mouth on Sunday, coming away with a 70-20 victory. The Dolphins scored the second-most points ever in an NFL regular season game and they racked up the second-most offensive yardage in a regular season game. It was the first time since 1966 a team had scored 70 points, and it was a consistent beatdown all day by the Dolphins.

Miami scored touchdowns on their first three possession, then, after a turnover on downs, they scored on their next five, not including a one-play run to end the first half. They punted on their fourth possession of the second half, then scored two more touchdowns before essentially ending the game with a turnover on downs as they knelt rather than kick a field goal late and add to the lopsided victory.

After the game, Dolphins players took to social media to react to the game:

In This Stream

Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 2023: In-game coverage, predictions, news, injury updates, more

View all 24 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...