Dolphins players react to 70-point performance against Broncos

The Miami Dolphins smacked the Denver Broncos in the mouth on Sunday, coming away with a 70-20 victory. The Dolphins scored the second-most points ever in an NFL regular season game and they racked up the second-most offensive yardage in a regular season game. It was the first time since 1966 a team had scored 70 points, and it was a consistent beatdown all day by the Dolphins.

Miami scored touchdowns on their first three possession, then, after a turnover on downs, they scored on their next five, not including a one-play run to end the first half. They punted on their fourth possession of the second half, then scored two more touchdowns before essentially ending the game with a turnover on downs as they knelt rather than kick a field goal late and add to the lopsided victory.

After the game, Dolphins players took to social media to react to the game:

HOW BOUT THOSE FINS pic.twitter.com/GgmdKtuLcX — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson44) September 24, 2023

Proud of this team , but we not done yet ✌ — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 24, 2023

na QB1 just special https://t.co/6bjhwFgVxY — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 24, 2023

“I think we ain’t done yet” — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) September 24, 2023