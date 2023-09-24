Dolphins vs. Bills Week 4 2023 opening odds: Miami begins week as road underdog in AFC East rivalry

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a 70-point outing against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, a 70-20 victory that moves Miami to 3-0 on the year and has them the last undefeated team standing in the AFC. They are rewarded for their 50-point win with a visit to the 2-1 Buffalo Bills in Week 4, an AFC East rivalry game that should be the week’s marquee matchup.

Despite Miami’s high-powered offense pouring it on against the Broncos earlier on Sunday, the oddsmakers do not see the Dolphins having the same success against the Bills, though they do expect next week’s game to be a high-scoring affair.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines, the Dolphins open the week as a 2.5-point underdog to the Bills. The point total is set at 53.5 points, the highest mark of the week. The Dolphins are +124 on the moneyline while the Bills are -148.

This game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS, is set up to be a great one with two young, powerful teams looking to establish themselves as the class of the AFC in 2023. The Bills have been the division champion for the last three seasons, but Miami feels like they can make a claim for the spot this season. Even this early in the season, Sunday’s winner could position themselves with a clear path to the division title and in the fight for the first seed. There is a lot of football still to be played, but this game could prove to be a large factor in determining the playoff seeding at the end of the year.

Should the Bills be favored at home? Has Miami proven enough to have the betting line eventually move toward the Dolphins?