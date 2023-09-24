Broncos vs. Dolphins stock watch: Who is up and who is down in Miami’s domination of Denver?

The Miami Dolphins dominated the Denver Broncos on Sunday, smacking the AFC West team in the mouth and then doing it non-stop for 60 minutes. Miami came away from Sunday’s game with a 50-point win. Not 50 points scored, a win by a margin of 50 points. The final score was a ridiculous 70-20, with Miami tallying the second-most points scored in a regular season game and the second-most offensive yards (726) in a regular season game. Miami was in domination mode on Sunday, and the Broncos were the unfortunate speedbump.

So much went right during the game that our stock watch will be very heavy on the stock up, with very little in terms of stock down. Much of this is an immediate reactions type of recap of the game, so during the week, we may find a few more things to hope get fixed before next week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, but that may take a little more analysis and some look back at the tape. Right now, there feels like a lot of good about the team.

Stock Down: Special Teams. We usually alternate our stock up and stock down ratings, beginning with the stock up. This week, however, we will start with our one stock down. The special teams allowed a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. That cannot happen. The score did not matter, even when the return occurred, but there is no excuse to give up that big return. Miami needs to address the special teams coverage and determine how they will ensure that does not happen again.

Stock Up: De’Von Achane, running back. The rookie running back was asked to take a step forward regarding his role in the offense, and he did not disappoint. Achane finished the game with 18 carries for 203 yards, two touchdowns, four receptions for 30 yards, and two more scores. He showed speed and power, and he can also be a factor in the passing game. An 11.3 yards per carry average is ridiculous. Miami was linked to Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Taylor over the summer, but they were never willing to overpay and seemed happy to keep the running back room the same if they could not land a top-named runner. Achane is showing why the coaches had such faith in the group.

Stock Up: Raheem Mostert, running back. We can stay at the running back position for our second stock-up rating. Mostert ran 13 times for 82 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 60 yards and another score. Miami rose the hit hand with Achane, especially when they started pulling their starters, giving Achane more chances than Mostert, but that is not to take away from the kind of day Miami’s starting running back had.

Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) and De'Von Achane (@ffvmousvon_) became the 2nd pair of teammates in @NFL history to each record 4 touchdowns in the same game.



They join Priest Holmes & Derrick Blaylock, who each scored 4 TDs for the Chiefs on 10/24/04. — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 24, 2023

Stock Up: Offensive line. We have not given the offensive line the love they deserved over the first couple of weeks of the season. The line opened up running lanes all day and protected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa nearly perfectly; the Broncos only tallied one quarterback hit during the game. The line benefitted from the return of Terron Armstead. but they also had to deal with the loss of Connor Williams, who Liam Eichenberg replaced at center. There really was never an instance of the line being an issue on the day and they deserve the recognition for that.

Stock Up: Jevon Holland, safety. Holland once again led the team in tackles, recording seven solo and one assist. He had a pass defensed and two forced fumbles during the game. He was active all over the defense and he made a difference. His ability to make a play may have been best demonstrated when he missed a tackle but turned around, got back into the play, and punched the ball loose from Courtland Sutton. Stellar play and a great way to turn a bad moment into an exceptional one.

Stock Up: Emmanuel Ogbah, linebacker. The Dolphins’ leader in sacks in 2020 and 2021 is now buried on the depth chart, partly because he is returning from a torn triceps muscle that cost him much of last year. He has been a missing part of the Miami defense this year, but it felt like he was announcing his return on Sunday. He recorded the game’s only sack and he secured an interception. If Ogbah is returning to full speed and can give the Dolphins another dynamic player on defense, the team will only benefit.

Honorable Mentions: Tyreek Hill, wide receiver (9 receptions, 157 yards, 1 touchdown); Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker (3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 fumble recovery); Kader Kohou, cornerback (3 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery); Jason Sanders, kicker (10/10 extra points); Chris Brooks, running back (9 carries, 66 yards)