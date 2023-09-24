Watch: Tua Tagovailoa’s slight of hand magician act for the no-look pass to De’Von Achane and a touchdown

Tua just told Merlin to sit down. Just pure wizardry for the score.— The Phinsider (@thephinsider) September 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/nNgRUZ9X0C
