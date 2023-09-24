 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa’s slight of hand magician act for the no-look pass to De’Von Achane and a touchdown

The Dolphins ran a beautiful fake to Tyreek Hill with Tua Tagovailoa throwing a no-look shovel pass to De’Von Achane for the score!

By Kevin Nogle
