Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 live score updates and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins are in South Florida for the first time this season, hosting the Denver Broncos in a Week 3 Sunday afternoon contest. Miami comes into today’s game with a 2-0 record, looking to keep up their winning ways and continue to be among the AFC’s elite. Denver, meanwhile, comes into the game 0-2 and hoping to find a rhythm and get moving in the right direction.

Below you will find immediate reactions to everything happening during the game. We will also keep up with the score throughout the game. Check out everything that happens today right here.

Live Score Updates

Broncos 10 - 21 Dolphins

First Quarter Reactions

Miami started with the ball after the Broncos won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The drive started at the 25-yard line with a rush from running back Raheem Mostert, picking up six yards. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then threw to tight end Durham Smythe, picking up 15 yards. From the Dolphins’ 46-yard line, Tagovailoa dropped back, scanned the field, waited for a beat, then found wide receiver Tyreek Hill deep to the right. The two connected, and Hill took the ball for the score the rest of the way. Three plays, 1:23 in possession time, and 75 yards for the score. Dolphins 7-0.

That is a better start than I imagined. Miami is up early, and now they need to keep pouring on the points. What a gorgeous start.

The Broncos opened with a two-yard run from running back Javonte Williams, followed by a three-yard run from wide receiver Marvin Mims, Jr. On third down, the Broncos looked down the left sideline, looking for wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but the referees ruled he was out of bounds, a decision that may have been overturned if the Broncos challenged, but they settled for the three-and-out punt.

Great defensive stand. Defensive lineman Zach Sieler and linebacker Jerome Baker converged for the first tackle, then cornerback Kader Kohou made the second tackle. Kohou also had good coverage on the third-down pass attempt.

Miami began at their own 19-yard line after the punt, with Mostert picking up 15 yards on a run to the left. Mostert then picked up five yards on a reception as Tagovailoa checked down to him. Rookie running back De’Von Achane picked up 26 yards, broke through tackles on the offense’s left side, and turned upfield. Tagovailoa then threw to Mostert for another nine yards before Achane picked up another four. Miami stuck with the running backs on the next pass, with Tagovailoa again finding Mostert, this time for three yards. Tagovailoa went to Hill next for an eight-yard gain and a first down at the Broncos’ 11-yard line. Achane took the next two carries, picking up three yards before finishing the drive with an eight-yard score, his first career touchdown. Dolphins 14-0.

This offense is coming out firing today and the Broncos have to adjust to something. They cannot tackle the Dolphins right now and Miami is making them pay for it.

The Broncos started at their own 25-yard line following the touchback. Quarterback Russell Wilson found Jerry Jeudy deep on the first play, picking up 15 yards. He followed that with an 11-yard pass to Sutton. Williams then picked up 20 yards on the next two plays, three on the ground then 17 on a catch. Running back Samaje Perine picked up three yards before Wilson again found Sutton for six yards. Williams added eight yards on two straight runs. After an incomplete pass on 2nd-and-6 from the Miami 12-yard line, Wilson rolled to his right and find Sutton sliding across the back of the endzone for the score. Dolphins 14-7.

Miami struggled a little there. The touchdown was a nice scramble drill, with Sutton running a route to the left, but seeing Wilson roll to the right, so Sutton flipped around, losing cornerback Xavien Howard in the process. Miami needs to tighten up a little to make sure this is a one-off drive.

Mostert started the drive with a six-yard loss as he got bounced outside and could not find a way back forward. Tagovailoa then threw to Hill, who picked up 19 yards and gave Miami a first down. A penalty on the Broncos changed the down to 1st-and-5 as the first quarter ended.

This is a great first period for the Dolphins, even with allowing the score by the Broncos. Now need a score here to keep the momentum into the second period.

Second Quarter Reactions

The Dolphins started the second quarter with a 17-yard run from Mostert, then appeared to have another 17-yard gain on a pass from Tagovailoa to Hill, but a holding penalty on center Connor Williams negated the play and moved Miami back into a 1st-and-20. Mostert picked up 16 yards on two straight runs before the Dolphins faced a 3rd-and-4, with Tagovailoa throwing short to wide receiver Braxton Berrios for an 11-yard gain and a first down. Achane then appeared to have a 23-yard touchdown run, but another Connor Williams hold negated the play. Tagovailoa then threw to Hill for 11 yards before the Achane train started again. Achane ran for 10 yards, then five yards, then Miami ran a fake end-around to Hill, with Tagovailoa no-look pitching the ball forward to Achane who scored from four yards out. Dolphins 21-7.

That was a solid drive from Miami, making up for the holding penalties that had been the death knell last year. Achane is coming in hard today. Just a great three-for-three on drives to start this game for Miami.

The Broncos began the drive with a Wilson pass to tight end Nate Adkins for 11 yards, followed by an incomplete pass. Javonte Williams then ran up the middle for 16 yards, followed by Wilson finding Mims for a 38-yard gain deep down the middle. Set at the Miami 10-yard line, the Broncos had an incomplete pass, followed by a three-yard run from Perine, a touchdown nullifying offensive pass interference penalty, and a four-yard run to lead to a field goal. Dolphins 21-10.

The Dolphins defense held here, but they also gave up some big plays. The pass interference call saved them from giving up the touchdown. Once again, the defense needs to tighten up a little here.