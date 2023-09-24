 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 3 2023 winners picks: Straight-up predictions for Sunday games

We move into the heart of the second week of the 2023 NFL regular season with Sunday’s slate of games and our straight-up winners picks for each of them.

By Kevin Nogle
Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

We are on to the Sunday slate of games for Week 3. Once again, we have a 13-game Sunday slate with a two-game schedule coming up tomorrow night. How do we think this Sunday’s schedule will shake out? Our contributors here on The Phinsider are back with this week’s predictions.

Our group of contributors all correctly predicted the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the New York Giants on Thursday night, keeping our standings essentially the same. I am leading the overall standings at 23-10, giving me a 70 percent correct rate so far this season. James McKinney and Jake Mendel are both two games back, followed by Marek Brave, Sumeet Jena, Nick Sabatino, Josh Houtz, and George Forder.

We primarily focus on the straight-up winners for our pool each season, but our contributors can also make picks against the spread and on the over/under for each game. The odds for the picks are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook and the widget below displaying our picks is from Tallysight.

Here are our Week 3 Sunday picks:

