Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 inactive lists: Jaylen Waddle, Salvon Ahmed out for Miami

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are about 90 minutes from kicking off their Week 3 2023 showdown. One of the last steps for each team in the league, as they prepare for their game each weekend, is the release of their inactive players lists, identifying players who are sidelined for one reason or another and unavailable for the game. Both teams have now released their respective lists.

The Dolphins’ side of the list is headlined by wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was ruled out of the game on Saturday as he continues to work through the NFL concussion protocols. He was able to practice on Friday, but will now sit today’s game before hopefully clearing the protocol early next week as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills.

Also inactive for Miami are wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Cam Smith, running back Salvon Ahmed, tackle Kion Smith, and tight end Tyler Kroft. Quarterback Skylar Thompson is inactive, but designated as the emergency quarterback and would be allowed to enter the game if both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Mike White were injured.

Not listed on the inactive players list were tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Armstead has been dealing with knee, ankle, and back issues that sidelined him for the year’s first two weeks. During the week’s practice, Phillips sat out last week with a back injury. Both players should be on the field this weekend.

Miami elevated practice squad wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode for this game. Chosen could see playing time in Waddle’s role on the offense while Goode likely will play primarily on special teams.

The Broncos’ inactive players list includes safety Justin Simmons, safet JL Skinner, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, outside linebacker Frank Clark, center Alex Forsyth, and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia.

Kickoff for the Broncos versus Dolphins game is at 1 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.