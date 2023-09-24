Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 odds: Five player prop bets to make

The Miami Dolphins have proven themselves to have a high-powered, in-rhythm offense early in the 2023 NFL season. The Denver Broncos have been struggling to get themselves in gear this season, especially when it comes to their defense. While the results of the game are the obvious focal point, there are side bets that could add a little more fun to the game.

The last couple of weeks, we have taken a minute to look over some of the player prop bets that are available from DraftKings Sportsbook for the Dolphins. Last week was not a good week for me on the prop bet front, only going 2-5 on the bets. I correctly had the over on Raheem Mostert rushing yards (44.5) and the over on Jevon Holland tackles and assists (6.5). I missed Tua Tagovailoa’s passing touchdowns (over 1.5) and passing yards (over 265.5), Durham Smythe receptions (under 2.5), Jaylen Waddle receptions (under 4.5), and Tyreek Hill receiving yards (over 81.5). Can we bounce back this week?

Prop bets are placed on the moneyline, with odds set as either + or - odds. A negative odd indicated you need to place a bet of that much in order to win $100. For example, a -150 would mean a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned). A positive number means a bettor would win that number if they placed a $100 bet. In the case of a +150 line, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are five prop bets to consider this weekend:

Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown (-110)

The Dolphins will be without wide receive Jaylen Waddle in this game as he continues to deal with a concussion sustained last week against the New England Patriots. Miami’s offense runs through the Hill and Waddle combination. Could the Broncos focus everything on Hill and try to shut him down? They could. Would they be successful doing that? Probably not - even if Patrick Surtain II is shadowing the receiver all game long. Hill should find the endzone at least once on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa, 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over: -140; Under: +110

Assuming at least one touchdown from Hill on Sunday, that leaves Tagovailoa needing just one other touchdown pass to go over on this bet. That feels likely against a pass defense that has struggled early this season. Taking the over here.

Raheem Mostert, 63.5 rushing yards

Over: -115; Under: -115

Even without Waddle this week, the Dolphins are a pass-first, pass-often type of team. Last week proved they can run the ball when needed, but this feels like a passing attack type of game. Mostert will get touches, but they may come if this game is sealed away for Miami and the team is just trying to run out the clock. I’ll go under.

Jaelan Phillips, 0.75 sacks

Over: +105; Under: -135

The Broncos defense struggles to slow opposing offenses. Miami has an explosive offense. To keep up, the Broncos’ offense is going to be passing. Creating a one-dimensional offense for the Broncos would allow the Dolphins pass rushers to simply tee off on Russell Wilson, who likes to freelance, but is a little older and maybe a step slower than he realizes at this point. Phillips, after missing last week, should be ready to go today and want to make up for the missed chances at sacks in Week 2. Taking the over.

Note: Andrew Van Ginkel, Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, and Zach Sieler are all set at 0.75 sacks. If you think any of them will get at least one sack, that could be a good choice for you.

Jason Sanders, 1.5 field goals made

Over: -115; Under: -115

Even with the debate around Jason Sanders, the Dolphins trust him as their kicker. He should have an opportunity today. Taking the over that he makes at least two field goals.