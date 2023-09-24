Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins enter this week on a two-game win streak and undefeated while also holding down first place in the AFC East. In fact, while we entered the week with the NFC having seven undefeated teams Miami was one of only two unbeaten teams in the AFC, the other being the Baltimore Ravens. While Miami is coming off a Sunday Night Football win over their divisional rival New England Patriots the Denver Broncos come to Hard Rock Stadium still seeking their first win of the season as well as Sean Payton’s first win as the Broncos head coach.

The Broncos kicked off their season by dropping their first game, at home, to the Las Vegas Raiders by a single point, 16 to 17. Last week's game, also a home game for Denver, saw them drop their second game of the season to the Washington Commanders by only two points, 33 to 35. In addition to the loss of their first two games this season the Broncos might have an off-the-field issue brewing after head coach Sean Payton called out Denver’s starting quarterback Russell Wilson in the media this week due to his poor play/poor decision-making at times this season.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this afternoon’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Denver Broncos (0-2) 4th AFC West @ Miami Dolphins (1-0) 1st AFC East

Kickoff: 1:00 PM EST, Sunday, September 24th

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Referees: Clay Martin (Referee); James Carter III (Umpire), Jerod Phillips (Down Judge), Greg Bradley (Line Judge), Alonzo Ramsey III (Field Judge), Dave Hawkshaw (Side Judge), Greg Wilson (Back Judge), Brian Matoren (Replay Official), Bryan Thompson (Replay Assistant)

Streaming: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 388 (Denver Broncos), 231 (Miami Dolphins)

Head-to-Head: Miami Dolphins lead 12-6-1

Most Recent Game Results: Denver Broncos Won 20-13 at Denver, 2020 Week 11 (11/22/20)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Miami Dolphins Won 35-9 at Miami, 2017 Week 13 (12/3/2017)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Miami Dolphins -6

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 47.5

Weather: 85°F, Mostly cloudy; Chance for late thunderstorms

Denver Broncos SBNation Site: Mile High Report

Mile High Report X (formally Twitter): @MileHighReport