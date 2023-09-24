Dolphins vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins bring their two-game winning streak home to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, their first game at home in 2023. They host a Denver Broncos team hoping to win for the first time this year. The game is scheduled for an early-afternoon kickoff, brining the South Florida heat into play for the game.

Miami is one of only two AFC teams remaining undefeated on the season, joined by the Baltimore Ravens. The conference has five teams, including Denver, who have yet to win this season. Last week, Denver led 14-3 after the first quarter as they hosted the Washington Commanders; Denver headed into the halftime break up 21-14. The Broncos held on to a slim 24-21 lead at the end of the third quarter, then saw the lead slip away as the Commanders pulled ahead to win 35-33.

The Broncos and Dolphins last faced off in 2020, a game the Broncos won 20-13 in Denver.

The 2023 Broncos are struggling early this season, especially on defense. Miami needs to come out firing early, putting the pressure on the Broncos to prove they can slow down the Dolphins’ passing attack. Miami cannot afford to let Denver hand around and feel like they have a chance in this game.

The line for the game has hovered near the touchdown (with extra point) mark all week, with Miami the favorite for the win. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has moved slightly back toward the Broncos, sitting at Miami -6 as of Sunday morning. They have the point total set at 47.5, with Miami -250 on the moneyline and the Broncos +205.

Kickoff: Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Broadcast: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 388 (Broncos), 231 (Dolphins)

Referees: Clay Martin (Referee); James Carter III (Umpire), Jerod Phillips (Down Judge), Greg Bradley (Line Judge), Alonzo Ramsey III (Field Judge), Dave Hawkshaw (Side Judge), Greg Wilson (Back Judge), Brian Matoren (Replay Official), Bryan Thompson (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -6 | Total: 47.5

Injury Report:

Broncos - Out: Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip); Safety Justin Simmons (hip); Questionable: Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle)

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip); Safety Justin Simmons (hip); Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) Dolphins - Out: Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion); Doubtful: Running back Salvon Ahmed (groin); Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee); Defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee); Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (wrist); Tight end Julian Hill (ankle); Tight end Tyler Kroft (back); Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Broncos: Dwayne Washington, running back

Dwayne Washington, running back Dolphins: Robbie Chosen, wide receiver; Cameron Goode, linebacker

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3)

Robbie Chosen, WR - 1 elevation (Week 3)

Chase Winovich, DE - 1 elevation (Week 2) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 85°F, Mostly cloudy; Chance for late thurderstorms

Head-to-Head: Dolphins 12-6-1

Most Recent Game Results: Broncos 20-13 at Denver, 2020 Week 11 (11/22/20)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 35-9 at Miami, 2017 Week 13 (12/3/2017)

