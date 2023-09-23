Jaelan Phillips describes Andrew Van Ginkel’s performance against New England: That boy snapped

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips was held out last week’s win over the New England Patriots with a back injury, forcing Andrew Van Ginkel to play 61 snaps as an edge rusher.

The former Wisconsin Badgers’ linebacker disrupted New England’s offense with six tackles, three quarterback hits, and a sack in Miami’s 24-17 win. Van Ginkel earned four tackles as Miami’s nickel inside linebacker in Week 1 but was unleashed as a pass rusher against the Patriots.

Russell Wilson was sacked seven times and was hit 14 times last week.



He now faces Bradley Chubb, (hopefully) Jaelan Phillips, and the legend himself pic.twitter.com/M1ppU7vg5T — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 22, 2023

“That boy snapped,” Phillips said on Wednesday. “I’ve known ‘Gink’ is a playmaker. He’s one of the sneakiest, most sneaky athletic people I’ve ever met. He’s very unassuming, but he’s really a playmaker all around the ball, flying around, making plays, rushing his ass off. He did a great job. A really good job.

The Dolphins sacked Mac Jones four times last weekend and will now face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Washington Commanders had a field day against Wilson with 14 quarterback hits and seven sacks last weekend.

Miami toppled New England in the trenches with eight quarterback hits, and it sounds like Phillips will return to the lineup for Sunday’s game. Kick-off between the Broncos and Dolphins is slated for 1:05 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I feel great,” Phillips said when talking about his back injury.”Stuff happens. I just moved weird and my back kind of spasmed on me, so I spent the 48 hours after it happened doing everything I could to get right for the game.

“Frankly, I felt pretty good to go but obviously it’s a long season. Got to play everything smart. So I think ultimately it gave my back some rest and now I’m feeling great, feeling healthy, ready to go.”