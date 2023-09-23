Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 2023: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

“What are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos?”

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week three game against the Broncos-

TheRoo1 sees the Dolphins having a blowout win at home, Achane taking one to the house, Phillips and Van Ginkel going off, Hill having another monster game and Easy-E contributing with some big plays. Let's hope that every damn one of those comes true!

Phins up 42-17. Reek breaks 200 yards again. Achane gets to break a long one. And Philips and Gink feast as the Donkeys focus on Chubb. Tua finishes another game without being sacked. Ezy E gets game action in the “Deebo” role everyone has speculated about, but Achane is the one that makes those plays work, and creates his niche.

Sinjin830 has the Dolphins scoring fewer points than TheRoo1 but still winning in a blowout behind a balanced offense and another good-to-great game from Chubb. Also, maybe McDaniel can figure out when to throw the challenge flag.

Dolphins win 34-17, The offense is the star as we put a balanced attack together and run and pass with efficiency. On defense I think Chubb will build upon his performance against the Cheatriots with another good effort (at least one sack). As for something no one else is talking about will McDaniel throw a challenge flag and win?

NCSurferMike is another that has the Phins winning in a blowout with Phillips, Tua, and Hunt all having big games.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 34-17 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua, JP What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua throws for 350+ and 2+ TDs What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Robert Hunt Road Grading Inc.

USMCFinzFreak has Miami winning big with Craycraft and Chubb showing out.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 33-17 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Offense: Cracraft Defense: Chubb What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Chubb will have 3 sacks against his former team, with one causing a turnover. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? How we contain Broncos’ rookie WR Marvin Mimms.

Phinsox sees the Dolphins winning a close one with the Broncos pulling out all the tricks in the book in a futile effort to secure their first win of the season.

Miami wins 41-38. Hill and Kohou star. Beware the fake! There will be a fake punt, field goal, and or onside kick. Payton and the Broncos are desperate. An 0-3 start likely ends any playoff hopes and causes turmoil in the locker room. I will be watching for late hits on Tua. I’m afraid there will be more than one.

EzDz73 has the Phins winning by a touchdown, Hill going over the century mark in yardage. and Mostert finding the endzone again.

I believe the Fins win 27-20. I think Hill will have over 100 yards this game and Mostert will score 1 tuddy.

Dolfriend has the Phins winning by 10 with Hill and either Phillips or Chubb the stars of the game as well as the the defense on the whole racking up the sacks, Mostert breaking another big run and Tua having a great game.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 34-24 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Offense: Hill Defense: JP if he plays, Chubb if not What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Fins will have 5 sacks on a O Line that has given up 9 sacks in 2 games. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Mostert to break another big run or run after catch for 30+yds Tua throws for 350yds 3tds, Hill 100+yds Hill, Cracraft, Smythe and Mostert TDs

Dolfanjoe has Miami winning by more than two touchdowns, Mostert having another big game, Chubb continuing to show he was worth the trade, Lamm showing that he has earned a new deal and Achane showing why he was drafted via a big play on a jet sweep.

Much more complete team playing a team well on its way to a rebuild. 28 to 13, could be more but running game working and sticking to it! Mostert will have another great game. Chubb is coming alive! Jet sweeps with Achane will prove to be productive. Kendall Lamm shows again why he must be given a contract extension now!

CoJo11 has the Phins winning by 11, Braxton and Bradley as the stars of the game, the defense racking up four sacks again this week. Will be watching to see what Brooks and/or Achane do and how the Denver D decides to deal with Miami’s potent offense.

What is your final score prediction win or lose? Dolphins 31, Broncos 20 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Berrios, Chubb What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? I think we get to DangerRuss 4 times in this game at least. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? I’ll be watching to see how many touches Achane and/or Brooks gets. Also curious to see if Payton goes the man to Man route like LA did or keeping safeties back to limit Tyreek like NE did knowing Waddle will probably be out this week. Want to see who steps up in the WR core this week. Keeping my eye on River and Erik but my pick is Berrios, again, hauling in big catches.

Bakersfield Blowholes has the Dolphins winning by a comfortable margin, Van Ginkel continuing to impress, Tua doing Tua, and the defense or special teams scoring.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 43-23 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua, Avg What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Defensive / Special team T.D. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? No Injuries.

sdphinsfan has another comfortable win for the Phins with Van Ginkel, Tua, Hill, and Kohou balling out. Also has Kohou taking a pick to the house.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-14 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua, Hill, AVG, Kohou What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Kohou snags a pick 6.... What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Snaps. This is probably the biggest negative when looking at our performance over the 1st 2 games. The errant shotgun snaps not only kill drives or turn into turnovers, but they also put the QB at risk. Needs to be corrected soon. It’s inexcusable that a C playing professional football is this inconsistent with the first requirement of his job.

Louie the lobster has the Phins winning big and the defense having a day!

Phins 34-13; Wilkins on DIngold on O; (bold prediction) D - 5 sacks and a pick; interested in seeing Hill and Surtain Jr go at it

Alpha6 has the game tighter than most with Berrios and Chubb the stars of the week. Johnny also thinks the defense will take a pick to the house!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? Dolphins 28, Broncos 24 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Berrios, Chubb What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Defense has a pick-6 What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? TE on third downs

dedstrk316 has Miami with the win by almost two touchdowns, Tua and Holland staring for the week and Achane making an impact.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 33-20 for the good guys Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua (easy pick I guess) Holland. What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Achane will be a force in this game. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Will the Broncos fold in the second half. Cowherd pointed out they play well in the first half on script and don’t play well once adjustments are made. At least for the first two games that was his observation. I’m also looking at will the Broncos blitz a lot and how will the heat effect the Broncos.

THEphinz sees the Phins scoring five touchdowns in a victory with Tua and Berrios the stars of the contest.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35-17 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua, Berrios What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Jason Sanders will actually make a FG What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? interior D-line play. Will C-Wilk finally start to move people and make lanes for the LB?

David7777 has Miami winning with a monster day for Chubb.

Dolphins 31-17; Chubb finally breaks out with a 3 sack game

sirdolphin will be watching for the sacks to pile up!

I’ll be watching to see if we can get plenty of sacks. Russel Wilson will give you chances but he’s still dangerous if you don’t get him. I’ll also be watching to see if Kareem Jackson is a dirty player or whether he has just been over-enthusiastic so far. He got ejected last game and I think he had a personal foul for a hit in the first game. I don’t want to judge him off a couple of headlines but I do want our team to stay on the field.

Blaze453 has Miami with the comfortable win behind another monster game for Tua and a good day on the ground. Sees Tua and Phillips being the standouts this week.

Miami 31 to 17 Tua and Phillips 400 YP and 125 rushing I’ll be looking for consistency from Bradley Chubb and AVG

glen55 is concerned that this week could be a trap game for the Phins but thinks they will pull it out late by 4 points. Sees Tua and Holland stepping up!

This is a trap game. Big favorite, looking ahead to going to Buffalo next week, but a foe that has enough talent to make some noise. I think the Dolphins pull it out, but I’m nervous. This is a good test of McDaniels as a motivator. Who is going to win straight up? Fins. What is your final score prediction win or lose? 24-20 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua, Holland. What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? It goes down to the wire. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Ingold on the wheel route.

SlayerNation1 sees a win for the Phins but the Broncos to play desperate.

Dolphins 38-30 Final Halftime Score MIA 28-DEN 10 Tua and Holland MVPs Prediction- Payton is desperate due to running his mouth all preseason and his inflated ego is crushed by Prime stealing his thunder in Colorado. He will empty the gimmick playbook so look for a fake punt and/or flea-flicker and/or personal fouls. Watch for - if DEN emulates NE taking away Tyreek deep, will MMD create other opportunities, especially if Waddle is out. Also, getting a nice halftime lead and letting DEN get back into it to make it unnecessarily close.

NeenerWhacker thinks that revenge is best served as a defensive beatdown!

Vic Fangio revenge game. The defense allows less the 10 points and also scores a TD in the process

Call_for_the_Priest’77 has Miami pulling down the win by a three-score margin behind a ground and pound kinda day. Also sees Achane having a breakout performance in his first duty as a pro and Holland just flat balling out.

Score: MIA: 34 / DEN: 14 (Ground assault leads the way as prob Waddle . Hill slowed by Surtain) OFF Star: (DeVon Achane: 100+ yards for the rookie in his first steady career action!) DEF Star: (Jevon Holland: Sack, pick, frcd fumble TO. I like that already! But it gets better...) Bold Prediction: (Achane + Mostert = 200 rushing yards total!) Critical Watch: (McD ready, willing and able to use a TON of ‘no huddle’ OFF to really KO Denver?)

tpl has the rookie backs running all over Denver's defense and AVG again playing lights out on the way to a huge win.

Miami wins. Score is 40 - 10. Off Star: Achane and Brooks run wild against the Broncos. Def Star: AVG has 3 sacks. Critical Watch: Miami gets ahead and Thompson gets some playing time.

Penguinscanfly has a solid win for the Phins behind Tua’s passing and Phillps’ pass rushing.

Tua and Jaelan Phillips Star Tua completes over 75% of his passes What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about? Coach Mike throwing a successful challenge flag

Spok507 has Miami just flat shutting the Broncos down behind great games from Holland and Kohou while Brooks and Achane run wild.

Miami 31-3. Holland and Kahou have INTs, the defense records 4 sacks. Hill gets 150 yds. And Achane and Brooks get to play the second half and run up over 100 yds. I’m trying to show confidence.

Most everyone has Miami winning and winning big. A lot of us see Tua, Hill, Achane, Holland, Chubb and Phillips having big to monster games tomorrow afternoon. Thank you to everyone who took the time to give us their thoughts and answers on tomorrow's game. Please join us on Tuesday evening when we look back and see who hit on their predictions for this week.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite comments (and even some that I disagree with) be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The questions post will be posted during the week with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening as well as other random evenings.