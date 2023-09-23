Broncos at Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle listed as questionable for Sunday

After back-to-back road games to begin the regular season, the Miami Dolphins host the Denver Broncos in Week 3 with an opportunity for an early-season three-game winning streak.

The Dolphins (3-0) began the week with 10 players on the injury report, and seven are officially questionable for the home opener. Running back Salvon Ahmed (Groin) was limited on Friday after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (Concussion) was also limited on Friday, but he’s listed as questionable after missing two days of practice. Defensive back Elijah Campbell (Knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Wrist), tight end Julian Hill (Ankle), and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Knee) were all full participants after being limited throughout the week.

Tackle Terron Armstead (Back/Ankle/Knee) and tight end Tyler Kroft (Back) are also questionable after being limited at practice Wednesday through Friday.

The Broncos (0-3) are searching for the season’s first win and will be without star safety Justin Simmons, who didn’t practice all week due to a hip injury. Linebacker Frank Clark (Hip) is also out for the game. Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (Ankle) is questionable after missing practice on Thursday and Friday.

It seems the Dolphins are starting to get healthy — a third-straight win would set the tone for a Week 4 bout with the Buffalo Bills.