Dolphins fan confidence remains steady after 2-0 start, Week 3 vs. Broncos looming

The Miami Dolphins are 2-0 on the season, having beaten the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots to start the 2023 season. They head home for the first time this weekend as they host the Denver Broncos, a team that has come out flat to start the year. Will the Dolphins come away with a third-straight win and continue to position themselves as contenders in the AFC?

The fans seem to think things are headed the right way when it comes to Miami. In out latest SB Nation Reacts survey, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, the fans are overwhelmingly behind the team. This week, we asked just one question, “Are you confident in the direction of the Miami Dolphins?” While the results were the same as last week’s survey, when the results are just shy of an all-time high, the fans seem to be pretty positive about their favorite team.

The preseason confidence survey had 83 percent of the fan base believing the Dolphins were headed in the right direction. After the team started 1-0. that number jumped to 97 percent. Now, after beating the Patriots and moving to 2-0, the fan confidence poll stayed steady at 97 percent.

The all-time high for positive responses in the Dolphins fan-confidence poll is 99 percent, reached twice last season.

Around the NFL, the Dolphins’ 97 percent fan confidence rating trails just the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, both of whom reached 98 percent positive responses in their respective surveys. The Dallas Cowboys also had a 97 percent positive response rate. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are tied for fifth with a 95 percent positive rating.

Looking at the Dolphins’ division rivals in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills had 83 percent of their fans say they think the team is headed in the right direction, up from 43 percent after Week 1; the New England Patriots fell from 85 percent to 54 percent after losing to Miami in Week 2; and the New York Jets received just 42 percent positive responses in Week 2, down from 64 percent after Week 1.

We will be back next week with another fan confidence poll. Make sure you check it out to provide us your feelings about the direction of the Dolphins in 2023.

