Rookie tackle Ryan Hayes returns to the Miami Dolphins after three weeks with the Indianapolis colts

The Miami Dolphins selected tackle Ryan Hayes with the 238th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the seventh-round pick was released in late August. The Indianapolis Colts claimed him off waivers just two days later.

Two weeks into the regular season, the Colts released Hayes to sign guard Arlington Hambright to the 53-man roster. Miami wasted little time re-signing its former draft pick, announcing that the second-team All-Big Ten left tackle was added to the practice squad on Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins waived rookie tackle James Tunstall from the 16-player squad. Tunstall signed to the practice team on Aug. 31 after earning second-team All-AAC honors at left tackle for Cincinnati in 2022.

Hayes didn’t see the field while with the Colts but kept quarterbacks clean throughout the preseason. He didn’t allow a sack, hit, or pressure in 40 snaps at left tackle for the Dolphins.

Miami enters Week 3 against the Denver Broncos with Hayes, Chasen Hines, and Alama Uluave as reserve offensive linemen on the practice squad.