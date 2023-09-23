Next Gen Stats: Jaelan Phillips has recorded the quickest time to pressure among EDGE rushers since 2022

If you listened to Phinsider Radio Another Dolphins Podcast, you will know we have been extremely high on Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips. The former 18th-overall pick has been a difference-maker on Miami’s defense since he was drafted in 2021. In fact, we enrolled him in the Dolphins Ring of Honor (definitely not too early) after his rookie season, but maybe all that praise is warranted.

Over the last few seasons, we’ve posted one stat after another on this website showcasing just how explosive Jaelan Phillips is off the EDGE — and today is no different!

According to Next Gen Stats, no player has been quicker off the EDGE when pressuring the quarterback since 2022 than Dolphins’ Phillips, who averages 2.48 seconds. He’s the only Dolphins defender to record more than 45 QB pressures over that time frame, and no one is even close to his 79 pressures.

Last week, an unfortunate back injury forced Phillips to miss Sunday Night’s game vs. the New England Patriots. But according to Miami’s final week three injury report, Phillips appears on pace to play vs. the Broncos after he logged a full practice on Friday. And for a team like the Broncos that allowed Russell Wilson to get hit 14 times (sacked 7) vs. the Washington Commanders, I’d be worried.

Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradley Chubb stepped up a week ago in Phillips’ absence. Chubb finally lived up to his potential, and whenever he’s given the chance, AVG has looked as dynamic as anyone rushing the passer — leading the team with five quarterback pressures vs. New England. Now — barring any setback — the team will get back their #elite pass-rusher in Sunday’s home opener. A home opener that several Dolphins players (Bradley Chubb & River Cracraft) and coaches (Vic Fangio & Mike McDaniel) have likely had marked on their calendars for months. On Sunday, they get their revenge!

