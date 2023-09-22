Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 2023: Pre-game coverage, predictions, news, injury updates, more

The Miami Dolphins get to head home to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time in 2023 as they host the Denver Broncos in Week 3. We keep up with everything pre-, in-, and post-game.

The Miami Dolphins are sitting at 2-0 on the 2023 season, having gone on the road to pick up both of those victories. On Sunday, the team plays at home for the first time this year as they welcome the Denver Broncos into Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins are 12-6-1 all-time against the Broncos but lost the last matchup between the clubs. In that game, a 2020 Week 11 contest in Denver, Miami opened the scoring with a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver DeVante Parker, but the Broncos tied it up late in the first quarter with a touchdown from running back Melvin Gordon. The second quarter featured two Broncos field goals on either side of a Dolphins field goal. The Broncos scored late in the third quarter on another run from Gordon, taking a 20-10 lead. The Dolphins, mid-way through the fourth quarter, added a field goal but could not close any further to Dever, who won the game 20-13.

The Dolphins are favored by 6.5 points for this year’s meeting with the Broncos, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 4, with the Dolphins -298 on the money line. The Broncos are +240.

As of Thursday’s injury report, the Dolphins had not seen any practicing from running back Salvon Ahmed or wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the week. Ahmed is dealing with a groin injury while Waddle is in the league’s concussion protocol. The receiver was expected to participate in Friday’s practice but had not yet been cleared for full football activities. He could receive clearance as late as Sunday morning and still be eligible to play.

Miami saw limited work in both Wednesday and Thursday practices from tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (wrist), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (back), and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back). Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, both with ankle issues, were upgraded from limited in practice on Wednesday to full practice on Thursday.

The Broncos had outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle), and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were all non-participants in practice for both Wednesday and Thursday. Tackle Garrett Bolles (ankle) was limited on Wednesday and a full participant on Thursday.

Both teams will update their injury reports, including game day designations, on Friday.

We keep up with all the news from before, during, and after the game right here, giving you a one-stop-shop for everything Broncos at Dolphins.

Denver Broncos (0-2) at (2-0) Miami Dolphins (1-0)

2023 NFL Week 3

When: Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: CBS

CBS Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

