Broncos at Dolphins injury report: Jaylen Waddle, Salvon Ahmed didn’t practice Thursday

The Miami Dolphins removed Xavien Howard from the injury report on Thursday, but wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (Concussion) and running back Salvon Ahmed (Groin) were sidelined for the second straight day.

Waddle remains in concussion protocol and was not seen out stretching with the team before practice, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Ahmed wasn’t expected back at practice on Thursday, coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday.

Broncos S Justin Simmons (hip) & OLB Frank Clark didn’t practice again leaving availability vs. Dolphins in question.



Simmons is a key player in bid to slow down Tua, Tyreek Hill & Dolphins O.



WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) & RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) officially didn’t practice. pic.twitter.com/ghGlOKq9U4 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 21, 2023

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (Ankle) and Andrew Van Ginkel (Ankle) practiced in full after being limited on Wednesday. Tackle Terron Armstead (Back/Ankle/Knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (Knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Wrist), tight end Julian Hill (Ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (Ankle), and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Back) were all limited on Thursday.

The Dolphins are gearing up for Sunday’s home opener against the Denver Broncos, who may be without a few key players. Linebacker Frank Clark (Hip) and safety Justin Simmons (Hip) were held out of practice for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (Ankle), while tackle Garrett Bolles (Ankle), was upgraded to full for Thursday.

The Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are the only teams to begin the year with back-to-back road wins. Despite injury issues, a win over the Broncos would be Miami’s third-straight win against AFC opponents — which will be handy once the playoff picture comes into focus.