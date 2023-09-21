 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos at Dolphins injury report: Jaylen Waddle, Salvon Ahmed didn’t practice Thursday

Cornerback Xavien Howard was removed from the injury list.

By Jacob Mendel
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins removed Xavien Howard from the injury report on Thursday, but wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (Concussion) and running back Salvon Ahmed (Groin) were sidelined for the second straight day.

Waddle remains in concussion protocol and was not seen out stretching with the team before practice, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Ahmed wasn’t expected back at practice on Thursday, coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (Ankle) and Andrew Van Ginkel (Ankle) practiced in full after being limited on Wednesday. Tackle Terron Armstead (Back/Ankle/Knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (Knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Wrist), tight end Julian Hill (Ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (Ankle), and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Back) were all limited on Thursday.

The Dolphins are gearing up for Sunday’s home opener against the Denver Broncos, who may be without a few key players. Linebacker Frank Clark (Hip) and safety Justin Simmons (Hip) were held out of practice for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (Ankle), while tackle Garrett Bolles (Ankle), was upgraded to full for Thursday.

The Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are the only teams to begin the year with back-to-back road wins. Despite injury issues, a win over the Broncos would be Miami’s third-straight win against AFC opponents — which will be handy once the playoff picture comes into focus.

