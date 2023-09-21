Exclusive Interview: The Phinsider sits down with legendary Miami Dolphins QB, Dan Marino

Ahead of Sunday’s 2023 home opener for the Miami Dolphins, I sat down with legendary Dolphins quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer, Dan Marino.

We discussed him “coming out of retirement” to be the new QB1 for Pepsi, and the brand-new Wynwood Walkthrough at Hard Rock Stadium, presented by Pepsi. The new concession storefront will allow fans to grab and go without stopping for checkout, which is a first at Hard Rock Stadium.

Listen below for his thoughts on the new project at Hard Rock Stadium, as well as his expectations this season for the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, and how the modern NFL has changed from his playing days.

Marino will be at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday, so keep an eye out if you’re going to the game! The first 50 fans to attend the new Wynwood Walkthrough stand at Hard Rock, will get the chance to meet Marino.

This interview was conduced by Sumeet Jena, who can be found on Twitter @flameosumeet.