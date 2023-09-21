Thursday Night Football: New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Week three of the 2023 NFL season kicks off this evening with a matchup between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. The home team 49ers come into this week undefeated through two weeks after destroying the Pittsburgh Steelers in week one, 30 to 7 and then following that up by defeating their divisional rival Los Angeles Rams last weekend, 30 to 23. The Giants split their first two games of the season dropping their week one game to the Dallas Cowboys in a 0 to 40 blowout and then narrowly defeated a not so great Ariziona Carinals team last week 32 to 28.

New York Giants (1-1) 4th NFC East @ San Francisco 49ers (2-0) NFC West