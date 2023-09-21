Tua Tagovailoa ready for home opener vs. Broncos, has eyes set on bringing championship to South Florida

Led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins have started the 2023 NFL season red hot, winning their first two games on the road vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. On Sunday, it will be their first time playing at Hard Rock Stadium this season, and according to the team’s star quarterback, excitement couldn’t be higher.

“I think we’re all excited. It will be cool to finally get to play in front of our hometown crowd, so I’m sure it’ll be packed and I’m sure those guys are really excited to see us go out there and play.”

Tagovailoa has been sensational this season, leading the NFL in passing yards (715) through the first two weeks of the season — orchestrating one of the league’s most explosive offenses. This Sunday vs. Denver, Tua looks to keep that streak alive, and for the first time this year, he’ll be doing it in front of hometown fans and family.

“That moment (running out of the tunnel) is going to be special. Anytime I would say any of us are able to go back out there, this is not something that we take for granted. This game comes and goes and nothing’s ever promised. Anytime that we get to run out there and play for our families, play for each other, and play for the fans, it’s a blessing. It’ll be cool.”

For years, Dolphins fans have prayed for times like this. A time when the team appears headed in the right direction with a competent head coach and a franchise quarterback. There were a few times we thought things were headed in the right direction, but for the first time in many, many years, Miami finally has a head coach who sees the game through a different lens in Mike McDaniel, and of course, a quarterback that is playing as good as anyone in football right now in Tua.

For the first time in a long time, we can legitimately sit here and dream of winning in the playoffs and potentially competing for a Lombardi trophy, and it’s not just the fans who think it.

every dropback (i think) *tua vs. new england | #finsup



stats: / 21 of 30 (70%) for 249 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT /



[*5-0 vs. bill belichick & the patriots since being drafted 5th-overall by miami in 2020/] pic.twitter.com/QoawuyYna9 — josh houtz (@houtz) September 20, 2023

Tua talked about what it was like watching the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat compete for championships and how exciting it was to see the way the city rallied around those teams. He dreams of doing the same thing for Dolphins fans and hopes to one day bring a championship to South Florida.

“I think it gives all of us on this team a lot of pride. We feel that the city of Miami has been waiting, and they’re ready for a championship. You look at the Heat, you look at the Florida Panthers, I mean, all those guys were able to make it to the final dance. They were able to do special things throughout their seasons. We’re kind of trying to trot along that line and sort of follow the lead of those guys.”

There’s a ton of football to be played, and anything can happen. But like it or not, the Miami Dolphins have one of the best teams in football — on both sides of the ball— and I’m ready to let myself believe. This is our year! #TheBestIsYetToCome

