Giants vs 49ers winners picks: Week 3 Thursday night odds

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is here, with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers kicking things off with a Thursday Night Football showdown. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are big favorites in this game, giving the Giants 10.5 points.

The point total for the game is set at 43.5. The Giants are +410 on the moneyline, while the 49ers are -550.

As we have done for the last several years here on The Phinsider, we are running a season-long straight-up winners picks pool among our contributors. Our friends over at Tallysight are back to assist us in presenting our picks to you throughout the season. Our pool runs based on the straight-up winners, but we also have the freedom to select winners against the spread, the over/under, and several prop bets. You can check out any of those by clicking on the tabs on the table below.

Before we do get to the picks for tonight’s game, here are our results from last week and the overall standings for the season.

Week 2:

Jake Mendel 13-3

Kevin Nogle 12-4

James McKinney 12-4

Marek Brave 11-4

George Forder 11-5

Sumeet Jena 11-5

Nick Sabatino 11-5

Josh Houtz 10-6

Overall:

Kevin Nogle 22-10

James McKinney 20-12

Jake Mendel 20-12

Marek Brave 19-13

Sumeet Jena 18-14

Nick Sabatino 18-14

Josh Houtz 17-15

George Forder 16-15

Here are our Week 3 Thursday night picks: