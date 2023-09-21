Your Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Week Three Predictions

Following an exciting week one game between our Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers the Dolphins again pulled the away game win, Last Sunday evening the Phins took on New England, coming away with a 24 to 17 win. This week Miami finally has their 2023 home opener when the Denver Broncos come to town. While our Phins have won their first two games the Broncos have thus far gone winless this season. Week one saw Denver drop a close one to the Washington Commanders 35 to 33. Last week the Broncos had their second loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by an even closer score, 17 to 16.

So for week two what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-