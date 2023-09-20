Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots claim they are not a bad team. They need to start showing it. - Pats Pulpit

For the first time since 2001, the Patriots have started a season with an 0-2 record.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Jets Week 2 Anti-Game Balls: Coaching staff leads the way - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, which makes it our sad duty to hand out anti-game balls to those responsible. Here are my picks.

Nathaniel Hackett: Being an offensive coordinator...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Bills-Raiders win probabilities: A game that was literally never in doubt - Buffalo Rumblings

We are SO back, Bills Mafia

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Overreactions to the Ravens’ Week 2 win over Bengals - Baltimore Beatdown

Spicy yet reasonable takes following a vindicating victory over a division rival.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers fans start chant calling to fire OC Matt Canada; Kenny Pickett says the team couldn’t hear it - Behind the Steel Curtain

"Liar!" says literally every fan around the world, who heard these chants from the crowd from their couches.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joe Burrow Injury: Bengals QB limping and cursing after loss to Ravens - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow’s calf clearly has not fully healed.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Nick Chubb injury: Browns RB goes down with knee injury on MNF - Dawgs By Nature

Cart comes out as Browns running back grabs left knee

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Why isn’t Houston Texans’ Dameon Pierce making an impact in 2023 season? - Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans second-year running back Dameon Pierce isn’t off and running so far in the 2023 NFL season





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

How the Titans utilized play action to get QB Ryan Tannehill back on track - Music City Miracles

Ryan Tannehill was absolutely surgical on play-action attempts, according to the advanced metrics





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars vs Chiefs: Winners & losers from Jacksonville Week 2 loss to KC - Big Cat Country

Defense shines again as offense sputters in ugly loss that sees the Jaguars fall to the Chiefs





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

A new dawn for the Colts? Head coach Shane Steichen hitting his stride - Stampede Blue

Under rookie head coach Shane Steichen, the Indianapolis Colts showcase offensive rhythm, with encouraging performances from Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, and Zack Moss.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Week 2 loss has frustration hitting fever pitch for dejected Denver Broncos - Mile High Report

After their devastating loss to the Washington Commanders, frustration levels have hit fever pitch at Dove Valley, with coaches and players sounding off about yesterday’s performance. But what will they actually do to get things back on track?





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers have ‘no timetable’ for Austin Ekeler’s return to field - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers will be without Austin Ekeler for the foreseeable future according to Brandon Staley.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders injury news: Davante Adams is good after concussion evaluation - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is fine after a concussion evaluation and fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers is trending in the right direction as well





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Patrick Mahomes contract update: Chiefs agree to restructured contract with QB - Arrowhead Pride

The quarterback will now make $210.6 million between the 2023 and 2026 seasons.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Saquon Barkley injury: Giants running back out 2-3 weeks, per report - Big Blue View

Barkley reportedly avoided a more seriious injury





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Forget the noise, all the Eagles do is win - Bleeding Green Nation

Just win, baby.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys vs. Jets: Game ball goes to one-man wrecking-crew Micah Parsons - Blogging The Boys

Micah Parsons was unstoppable on Sunday versus the Jets. The Cowboys star defender stuffed the stat sheet and secured our game ball.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Vs. Denver Broncos - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

What a rollercoaster of a game!

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers News: LG Elgton Jenkins has an MCL sprain - Acme Packing Company

Jenkins should return to the Packers at some point during the regular season after injuring his knee on Sunday.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson could miss season with torn pectoral - Pride Of Detroit

C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered an injury in Week 2, and while he returned to play in the game, he may not be so lucky long-term.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Bears Takes: Nothing is going right, so what’s next for this struggling team? - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears are (0-2) after a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. When considering disastrous starts to the season, this would have been labeled close to a worst-case scenario. Is there any hope moving forward or is this yet another lost season?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings Sign OG Dalton Risner to One-Year, $4 Million Deal - Daily Norseman

The signing Vikings fans have been dreaming of has finally come to fruition.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints vs. Panthers Game Recap - Canal Street Chronicles

Inconsistencies carry over from last week but so did the potential.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

3 up, 3 down for Falcons vs. Packers: Bijan Robinson leads the way - The Falcoholic

Let’s keep this Victory Monday going with this week’s stock up and stock down,





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers vs Saints Monday [Evening] Optimist: Panthers are just one offense away from being a contender - Cat Scratch Reader

Having two out of three phases of the game in order isn’t too bad.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Chase Edmonds injury updates: Bucs RB out for 4-6 weeks with MCL strain - Bucs Nation

Doesn’t appear the team will fill the void he may leave.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers-Rams overreactions: Brock Purdy’s overthrows cost SF offense - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy missed plenty of throws in win of the LA Rams, but the team still scored 30 points thanks to Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals place Budda Baker on injured reserve sign Qwuantrezz Knight - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals 2023 season goes from bad to worse as they lose their best defensive player.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Cigar Thoughts, Game 2: Seahawks kick doubters in the nuts, beat Lions in OT thriller - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks won a wild one in Detroit, defeating the Lions 37-31 to improve to 1-1 on the season.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams lose to 49ers: 4 reasons that Los Angeles could make NFC playoffs - Turf Show Times

With an uncertain NFC, the Rams could be poised to make a run