Miami Dolphins add defensive tackle and safety depth to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are changing the practice squad following Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots. The team announced on Tuesday that it signed safety Verone McKinley III and defensive tackle Byron Cowart to the practice squad.

McKinley returns to the Dolphins after playing 10 games for the franchise last season. He started two games and closed the year with 16 tackles, one interception, and one pass defended. The former undrafted free agent out of Oregon first joined Miami in May 2022.

Cowart started 14 games throughout his career, spending time with the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. The former fifth-round selection by New England has 41 tackles and one sack in his five-year career.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins released Joshua Kalu from the practice squad. The sixth-year safety spent time with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants before joining Miami’s practice squad on Aug. 31.

As of Tuesday, McKinley is the lone safety on the practice squad. Cowart joins Rashard Lawrence as defensive tackles who may be called up from the Taxi Squad.