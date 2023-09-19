Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2 Sunday Night Football: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

Last week I posted the predictions post for our Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots. I specifically asked for these predictions-

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

I followed up Wednesday evening's post with the answer post last Saturday evening. This evening we will take a look at the predictions that were either close or in some cases dead on!

To the who is going to win straight up, we had nearly everyone pick our Miami Dolphins which of course was the correct pick.

daytonadolfan started us off by getting fairly close to the final score which was 24 to 17 in the Dolphins' favor. He did though correctly hit on the number of sacks at four!

Dolphins win, 27-17, Tua’, Hill, and Waddle stars, BP, the defense gets 4 sacks.

phinsox also came fairly close to the final score.

Miami wins 19-17.

Molly Polly II hit .400 with two of five predictions being correct. Miami did indeed win and three of the four sacks came from linebackers.

1) Finz win 5) any LB to either score QB sack or create a turnover!

Dolfriend called the defense stepping up with pressure on the quarterback which was a big part of Miami’s win on Sunday.

I am looking for the Defense to have as dominant a game as the offense had last week. We need a properly planned D strategy for this Patriots team. We need to get to the QB early and often to rattle Mac and get him into rushed throws. The Patriots D is for real and Belly is a master at D planning. If we can match their level of defensive play, our Offense can bring home another win.

Blaze453 came close to the final score and I think was calling for X to make a big play which he did with his interception.

28-17 Miami X and if he looks old

SlayerNation1 was right about stepping up in primetime and our Phins did so! He also got the Pats side of the score correct.

Stop going “Kirk Cousins” when the primetime lights are on (2022 CIN, PIT, LAC). The elite teams use primetime as an opportunity to show everyone they are the real deal. Two road wins scoring over 30, this time the defense holds them under 20. MIA 31-NE 16

Alpha6 called the win, New England’s score, Howard having a good game (X had an interception), and a rusher going over the century mark!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? Miami 30, NE17 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense? Tua, Howard What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Miami has a 100 yd rusher

David7777 saw Miami going off on offense more than they did but was yet another to correctly predict that the Patriots would be held to 17 on the day.

42-17 Miami

CoJo11 was yet another to closely predict the final score with some other good guesses on how the game would play out.

28 - 17 Miami. Bill will definitely try to take away Hill and the passing game and dare us to run after watching our average run performance last week. Pats will try to pound us with their running backs and follow in the Chargers' footsteps. Our defense will have to step up big and make adjustments after that performance in LA. Hoping to see bigger performances from Wilkins, X, and the LBs on defense. Mostert, Waddle, and Berrios on the offense.

Call_for_the_Priest’77’s “Critical Watch” was answered by the Dolphins rushing for 145 on Sunday.

Critical Watch: (Can we rack up 130 yards in team rushing to make this W a lot easier to get?)

TheRoo1 is yet another that called the Pats being held to 17 points!

31- 17 Phins

MiMiami didn’t get any predictions correct but pointed out something that I am sure worries the entirety of the fanbase. If I were Connor Williams I would be looking over my shoulder. Also is there a worse look than holding out and then showing up during the season and sucking at your primary job?

1. Tua never had snapping issues at Alabama or his first 2 years in Miami. So there’s clearly an issue with... you already know who

sdphinsfan was super close to the final score.

Score: 23-16, Dolphins.

Yarganaught hit on the straight-up winner, the Patriots' final score, and a running back having a 100-yard game!

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35 - 17 What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? RB has a >100yrd game

That was a pretty good outing for our second predictions post with a lot of the site members getting very close to the final score and more than one of you predicting a Miami running back to go over a hundred yards in the game. As always, thank you to each and every one of you who takes the time to answer our question of the day or to make predictions in our weekly predictions post.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite comments (and even some that I disagree with) be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The questions post will be posted during the week with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening as well as other random evenings. During the season and during a game week we will have a predictions post on Wednesday evenings with the answer post on Saturdays and the follow-up post following the actual game on Tuesdays.