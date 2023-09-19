Around The AFC East: Dolphins, Bills win big, Patriots, Jets fall flat in Week 2

Each week throughout the 2023 NFL season, I’ll be recapping all the action and news from around the AFC East that week. With Week 2 behind us, let’s jump right in.

The Miami Dolphins triumphed over the New England Patriots with a 24-17 victory on the road, in both teams’ first divisional matchup of the season. The Buffalo Bills rebounded from a Week 1 loss, and defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home by a score of 38-10. Finally, the New York Jets pulled back from a thrilling Week 1 victory, and were blown out 30-10 by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

AFC East Standings

AFC East Headlines

Zach Wilson’s Problems Continue

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers out for the remainder of the season, the New York Jets were forced to turn to former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson to lead their team this season. While Wilson stepped in and led the team to victory in Week 1, he wasn’t able to replicate his success in Week 2. Against a stout Cowboys defense, Wilson completed just 12 of his 27 pass attempts (44%) for 151 yards, one touchdown, and threw three interceptions, good enough for a passer rating of 38.1.

With such poor offensive production, New York’s defense was entirely gassed by the second half, and Dallas’ offense quickly ran up the score. The Jets, who had high expectations coming into the season, will need to temper their hopes for the remainder of the year.

Bills Rebound In Flying Fashion

After a stunning loss on the road to the Jets in Week 1, the Bills rebounded in spectacular fashion in Week 2.

Quarterback Josh Allen was nearly perfect against the Raiders, tossing for 274 yards, three touchdowns, and completing 31 of his 37 pass attempts (83%). Most importantly, Allen also protected the football, and as a team, the Bills committed zero turnovers. If Buffalo’s offense can continue play good, clean, and efficient football like they did in Week 2, they should be recognized as a serious threat in the AFC.

HOOTING and HOLLERING at this Josh Allen touchdown throw pic.twitter.com/dO2sSgvdGe — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 18, 2023

Patriots Off To Worst Start In 22 Years

While the Patriots were never completely out of the game on Sunday night, they were also never fully in it. The Dolphins raced away to a 17-3 lead, before a few mistakes allowed the Patriots to claw their way back to make it a one-score game. However, New England’s offense is entirely average, and their lack of weapons not only cost them against Miami, but will continue to cost them going forward. This team simply isn’t built to come from behind and win games, and that’s not a recipe for success in the NFL.

With their loss, the Patriots are now 0-2 on the season, the team’s worst start since 2001.

Bill Belichick and the #Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since 2001. pic.twitter.com/E0dNcBjkBj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2023

