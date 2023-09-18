Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle suffered a concussion against the New England Patriots

On Monday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a concussion against the New England Patriots. The former first-round pick was injured with 4:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fired a pass to Waddle downfield with the Dolphins leading 24-17. The attempt fell incomplete, and Patriots’ linebacker Marte Mapu was flagged 15 yards on the play for an unnecessary hit.

When meeting with the media on Monday, McDaniel mentioned that Waddle is already working through concussion protocol, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Any time one of your guys goes down, definitely always concerned,” Tagovailoa said when asked about Waddle on Sunday night. “But I got to see him, seems as if he’s in good spirits. So hoping for the best for him.”

Waddle was targeted six times, catching four passes for 86 yards before exiting Sunday’s game. He’s caught eight of 11 targets with an average of 20.5 yards per reception through two weeks.

The Dolphins host the Denver Broncos (0-2) in Week 3, hoping to continue a perfect start to the season. Waddle’s availability for Sunday’s home opener isn’t clear.