Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Live Thread & Game Information

This week will feature two Monday Night Football games with divisional rivals the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers facing off in the first of the two contests. The New Orleans Saints will be looking to win two in a row after a victory in week one over the Tennessee Titans by a narrow 16 to 15 score. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers will be looking for their first win this season after dropping their week one game to the Atlanta Falcons by a two-touchdown margin, 10 to 24.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game as well as any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent when it comes to cracking down on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

New Orleans Saints (1-0) 1st NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (0-1) 4th NFC South