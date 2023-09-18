Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Thread & Game Information

The second of two Monday Night Football games features two AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns are coming off a win over their in-state rivals the Cincinnati Bengals in blowout fashion 24 to 3. The Steelers are coming off a week one loss against the San Francisco 49ers in another game decided in blowout fashion 30 to 7.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Cleveland Browns (1-0) 1st AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) 3rd AFC North