Monday Night Football winners picks: Saints vs Panthers and Browns vs Steelers on tap in Week 3

The NFL begins testing a new idea tonight as they hold two Monday Night Football games in Week 2. They have previously had two Monday night games in Week 1, with the second game scheduled to kickoff after the end of the first contest. In Weeks 2 and 3 this year, they will hold two games with just an hour between the opening kicks. Tonight’s Week 2 edition of Monday Night Football features the New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. ET, while the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC. Will this experiment draw in more viewers? Will it keep viewers?

In Week 14, the league will bring back the doubleheader idea, but this time, they will kick off both games simultaneously. In that case, the Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins will be on ESPN while the Green Bay Packers at New York Giants will air on ABC, with both kics at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Getting back to the Week 2 Monday Night Football games, we bring you our picks for each contest. We focus on the straight-up winners picks for our group of contributors here on The Phinsider, though we do not limit the picks that can be made. Below, you will find our selections, and if anyone made picks against the spread or on the point total, you can switch the view to check out those as well. The odds for the picks are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Week 2 Monday Night Football picks: