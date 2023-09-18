Broncos vs. Dolphins odds: Opening lines for NFL Week 3 2023

The Miami Dolphins have two wins after two weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Sitting at 2-0 without having played a home game yet is a perfect way to start the season, jumping out to a fast start before finally returning to Hard Rock Stadium for Week 3. The Dever Broncos head to South Florida for the Sunday afternoon showdown with the red-hot Dolphins and the oddsmakers seem to think this could be another good showing for Miami.

Week 3 features several games the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines seem to think will be lopsided victories. Six games have opened with at least a seven-point spread, led by the Dallas Cowboys as 12.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs as 12.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins are included in this group, opening as seven-point favorites over the Broncos.

Miami is -305 (which seems fitting) on the moneyline in the game, while the Broncos are +245. The point total is set at 47.

The Broncos are a team that was supposed to take a giant step forward by hiring Sean Payton as head coach. Quarterback Russell Wilson would be able to return to his Seattle Seahawks form, and the Broncos would challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title. That has not materialized through the first two weeks, and if the oddsmakers are right, the Broncos will continue to struggle in Week 3.

Does the seven-point spread worry you? Has Miami done enough to warrant being seen as a big favorite?