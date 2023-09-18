Madden 24: Tyreek Hill added to 99 Club after Dolphins week 2 win over the New England Patriots

Every year, I am taken aback by how much people care about Madden ratings. Before the season even starts, fans voice their displeasure and frustration. It gets even more chaotic as the season begins.

This year is no different, and after an impressive start by Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins, it was only a matter of time before fans started to flood the OFFICIAL Madden 24 Ratings hotline to voice their displeasure about their favorite players.

tua tagovailoa getting a rating boost in #madden24 pic.twitter.com/qRPUwNPjpO — josh houtz (@houtz) September 13, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa saw his Madden ratings increase in the most recent roster update. But there was still one more thing Chad Ocho Cinco and the folks at EA Sports had to do — they had to get Tyreek Hill into the coveted Madden 99- Club.

On September 9th, Tyreek Hill called the Madden hotline to state his case.

“It’s the Cheetah here, Tyreek Hill. The reason I deserve to be a 99 is because each and every year, I done produce with anybody at quarterback. Last year, I kind of proved I separated myself from the group. Come on, baby. I’m 5’8, 195, I’ve been doing this for eight years now. And I got to continue to prove to Madden each and every year that I can do it, but y’all seem to not believe it. I’m voted top-20 damn near every year, so the proof is in the pudding. Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t lie, baby!

After last night’s 24-17 win over the Patriots, Hill is officially in the 99 Club.

