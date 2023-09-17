Dolphins vs. Patriots live score updates, immediate reactions on Sunday Night Football Week 2

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have kicked off their 2023 NFL Week 2 Sunday Night Football showdown. The first of two meetings between the AFC East rivals this year, the Dolphins are looking to back up last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers and move to 2-0 on the year. The Patriots are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start to the season since 2001.

Throughout the game, we will keep up with everything that is happening and provide you with our immediate reactions. Everything will be below, broken down by quarter, with halftime and final score reactions as well. Reactions will be marked in italics.

Live Score Updates

Dolphins 10 - 0 Patriots

First Quarter Reactions

The Patriots started with the ball after the Dolphins won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. New England started with a pass from quarterback Mac Jones to tight end Mike Gesicki for five yards, followed by a four-yard bubble screen to wide receiver DeVante Parker. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson got involved after the cameos by the former Dolphins players, picking up 14 yards on two carries. Wide receiver Demario Douglas gained nine yards on a reception before the Dolphins defense decided that was enough. Stevenson tried a run up the middle, with defensive lineman Zach Sieler blowing up the line of scrimmage and linebacker Bradley Chubb cleaning up the tackle for a two-yard loss. Then linebacker David Long, Jr., fired through the line and sacked Jones for a nine-yard loss, with Chubb assisting on the tackle. A screen pass to Stevenson gained nothing and New England punted.

The Patriots come out and throw two passes on the first two plays, going to former Dolphins players on each, immediately looking to try to get them in the game against the former club. It took a minute for the defense to warm up, but they started attacking, and it worked. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is not known for his blitzes, but he used it to succeed last week, and it appears it is also ready tonight. Keep attacking.

The Patriots came out on defense looking to keep wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle bottled up, so the Dolphins turned to other options to get the offense moving. Starting with a run from running back Raheem Mostert for three yards and followed by a four-yard scramble by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the Dolphins were finding space underneath and in the running game. A short pass to wide receiver Braxton Berrios gave Miami a first down, then Tagovailoa found Waddle on a slant for 11 yards. Two Mostert runs then picked up 13 yards, with Tagovailoa throwing to the running back next for six more yards. Tagovailoa threw a slant to Hill to pick up 15 yards before a wheel route from running back Salvon Ahmed turned into a 19-yard gain. On 1st-and-Goal from the four-yard line, Mostert picked up a yard before wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, lined up in the backfield, lost a yard on a run. On 3rd-and-Goal, Tagovailoa was forced to throw the ball away as he stumbled. Miami settled for a field goal from kicker Jason Sanders. Dolphins 3-0.

Bad luck at the end of the drive, but Miami found their rhythm pretty quickly. The Patriots are clearly selling out to step Hill and Waddle deep, so the Dolphins offense is taking the underneath and bringing the rushing attack. It should continue to be effective until the Patriots change up something.

Ezekiel Elliott, the former Dallas Cowboys running back, took the first carry for the Patriots on their second possession, picking up two yards. Jones then went to the air, finding Kendrick Bourne for five yards, Parker for 11 yards, and Hunter Henry for nine yards. Elliott picked up nine yards on two runs, followed by an incomplete pass from Jones. On 3rd-and-8, Jones found Douglas for 10 yards, but Chubb tracked him down from behind and punched the ball loose, with safety DeShon Elliott recovering the loose ball as the quarter ended.

What a great play from Chubb. He turned and chased down Douglas from behind. Really well done. Now Miami needs to make the Patriots pay.

Second Quarter Reactions

Miami started and ended the drive with Mostert after the turnover. The running back picked up three yards to start the drive. After an incomplete pass and an eight-yard gain from Tagovailoa to Hill, Mostert gained three yards on a 1st-down run. Running back Salvon Ahmed then entered the game and picked up 10 yards of his own. Tagovailoa threw a slant to Waddle, who turned upfield and picked up 15 yards on the play before an illegal block penalty on Isaiah Wynn backed the Dolphins up 10 yards. After an incomplete pass, Tagovailoa returned to Waddle, who again turned upfield and turned a short pass into a big gain, this time for 28 yards. A neutral zone infraction by the Patriots set up a 1st-and-5 from the New England 10-yard line, with Ahmed picking up two yards on a run. Mostert then cut back on a counter run, finding a hole and scoring from eight yards out. Dolphins 10-0.

There we go. The offense is doing just about whatever they want right now. The Patriots want to limit the deep ball, so Miami will take short passes and turn them into big gains while allowing the running backs to get involved in the game plan as well. This is a great start, but the Patriots were down 16-0 last week and were able to make a good comeback. The Dolphins cannot ease off the gas.

The Dolphins defense continued to get after the Patriots on the next New England possession. A run from Elliott picked up three yards before a pass from Jones to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gained six yards. Stevenson picked up a yard up the middle, with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel combining for the stop. After an incomplete pass, Jones threw a screen to Smith-Schuster, with Van Ginkel reading the play perfectly and making a tackle for no gain. Van Ginkel was not done, rushing on the 3rd-and-10 play and nearly getting to Jones for a sack, but settling for disrupting the pass and forcing an incomplete. The Patriots punted.

The defense is taking it to the Patriots' offense right now. What a great series for AVG.

Miami could not do anything with the possession. A Mostert run for three yards was followed by two incomplete passes and a Dolphins punt.

One short possession is not the end of the world. Miami was clearly trying to get the defensive pass interference on the third down deep ball toward Waddle, but the refs left their flags in their pockets.