Dolphins vs. Patriots Sunday Night Football inactive lists: Terron Armstead, Jaelan Phillips out

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are down to the final 90 minutes before their Week 2 Sunday Night Football matchup. As they put the last touches on their plans for the game, they have released their respective inactive players lists for the game, and there continues to be bad news for the Dolphins.

Starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who missed last week’s game with issues to his knee, ankle, and back, will again be sitting for this game. He had been going through pre-game routines and trying to be ready to play, but Armstead has only been a limited participant in practice this week, he only workouts in the past several weeks. The coaches may be simply worried about his conditioning level at this point, rather having the Pro Bowl lineman sit for another week rather than risking him pushing himself too hard and sustaining another injury.

Also not available for the game is linebacker Jaelan Phillips. The edge rusher, who seems poised to have a breakout season this year, injured his back Friday and will now miss the game.

Also inactive for Miami are cornerback Kelvin Joseph, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., defensive back Elijah Campbell, and tight end Julian Hill. Joseph did not travel with the team due to a personal matter. Miami also listed quarterback Skylar Thompson as inactive, but he will serve as the emergency quarterback under a new rule in the NFL this year. Thompson can dress and be available for the game if an injury occurs to both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Mike White.

Update: The Patriots waited about an extra 20 minutes but released their inactive list. They will be without safety Ameer Speed, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, tackle Sidy Sow, tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and defensive end Sam Roberts. The Patriots offensive line is banged up already this season - but Miami not having Phillips makes it a little more manageable for New England. Will Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Emmanuel Ogbah step up tonight?