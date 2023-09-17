Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2 2023: Connections between the teams

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots face off on the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football tonight. In an AFC East divisional rivalry game, there will be plenty of familiar faces on both sidelines, but there will also be familiar faces in different jerseys for the game. Every team in the division seems to really enjoy stealing players from the other three clubs in the AFC East, and the Patriots and Dolphins clearly are involved in those moves.

The highlights include several players who have played for the other team, headlined by tight end Mike Gesicki who joins the Patriots after five years with Miami. He appeared in 1 games for the Dolphins, catching 231 passes for 2,671 yards and 18 touchdowns after being a second-round draft choice by the Dolphins in 2018.

What other connections are there between these two teams? We take a look as we await tonight’s kickoff.

Former Dolphins

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux played for the Dolphins from 2017-2020

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki player for the Dolphins from 2018-2022 after being a second-round selection in 2018

Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson played for the Dolphins from 2019-2021

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan played for the Dolphins from 2017-2019 after being a second-round selection in 2017

Patriots assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates played guard for the Dolphins in 2003 after being signed as an undrafted free agent

Former Patriots

Dolphins punter Jake Bailey played for the Patriots from 2019-2022

Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios was on injured reserve with the Patriots in 2018

Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel played for the Patriots from 2019-2021

Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen played for the Patriots in 2018 after being a seventh-round pick in 2018

Dolphins offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn played for the Patriots 2019-2022

Former NFL Teammates

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (2016-2018), Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (2018-2019), Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (2019), and Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (2019-2021) were all teammates with the Baltimore Ravens

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown (2019), Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (2019), Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, Sr., (2019-2021), and Dolphins tackle Kendall Lamm (2019-2020) were all teammates with the Cleveland Browns

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (2016-2022), Dolphins quarterback Mike White (2018), Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams (2018-2021), Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., (2019-2022), and Dolphins cornerback Kelvin Joseph (2021-2022) were all teammates with the Dallas Cowboys

Patriots assistant quarterbacks coach Even Rothstein (2012-2013 as quality control coach and special teams coach, 2014 as special projects, 2015-2017 as offensive assistant coach and research and analysis, 2028-2020 as head coach assistant and research and analysis), Patriots assistant offensive line coach (2018-2019 as William Clay Ford Minority Coach Assistanship, 2020 as assistant offensive line coach) Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (2019-2020), Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman (2012-2012), and Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell (2019-2020 as offensive coordinator, 2020 as interim head coach) were all together with the Detroit Lions

Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien (2014-20 as head coach), Patriots tight ends coach Will Lawing (2014-2016 as defensive control assistant, 2017-2018 as offensive assistant and offensive line coach, 2019-2020 as tight ends coach), Dolphins tackle Kendall Lamm (2015-2018), and Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker (2017-2018 as offensive and special teams assistant) were all together with the Houston Texans

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown (2019-2020), Dolphins assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre (2018-2019), Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith (2018-2019 as tight ends coach), Dolphins fullback Alex Ingold (2019-2021), and Dolphins offensive lineman Lester Cotton (2019, 2021-2022) were all together with the Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2016-2020) and Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (2019-2020) were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings

College Connections

Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (2016-2019), Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, Jr., Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (2018-2020), Patriots special teams assistant Joe Houston (2019 as special teams analyst), Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore (2019-2020), Dolphins assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell (2013-2018 as special teams analyst) Dolphins offensive lineman Lester Cotton (2015-2018), Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (2016-2019), Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2017-2019), and Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (2018-2020) were all together at the University of Alabama

Patriots guard David Andrews (2011-2014) and Dolphins offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (2014-2017) were teammates at the University of Georgia

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills (2012-2015), Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (2014-2016) Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (2013-2016), and Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson (2016-2019) were all together at LSU.

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (2013-2015), Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (2013-2014), and Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (2015-2016) were all teammates at Ohio State University

Patriots defensive back Brenden Schooler (2016-2018) and Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (2018-2019) were teammates at the University of Oregon

Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (2014-2016) and Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (2011-2014) were teammates at Purdue

Patriots offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (2018) and Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (2016-2019) were teammates at the University of Texas

Patriots offensive lineman Antonio Mafi (2018-2022) and Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (2017-2018) were together at UCLA

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant (2016-2019) and Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (2017-2019) were teammates at the University of Washington

Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale (2014-2017) and Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (2013-2016) were teammates at Washington State University

South Florida Connections

Patriots wide receiver Tuquan Thornton is from Miami, Florida, and attended Booker T. Washington High School

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche is from Miami, Florida, and attended Christopher Columbus High School

New England Connections