Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins come into this week's game looking to win their second away game in a row after dispatching the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend by a 36 to 34 score. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the reigning NFL offensive player of the week, will also be looking to take his personal record against the New England Patriots to 5 straight wins, having never lost a game to the Patriots since entering the NFL. On the other side of the ball, New England will be looking to secure their first win of the season after dropping their week one game to the Philadelphia Eagles 20 to 25.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evening's game between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) 1st AFC East @ New England Patriots (0-1) 3rd AFC East

Kickoff: 8:20 PM EST, Sunday, September 17th

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: NBC

TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Referees: Shawn Smith (Referee); Bryan Neale (Umpire), Jay Bilbo (Down Judge), Jeff Seeman (Line Judge), Dyrol Prioleau (Field Judge), Clay Reynard (Side Judge), Dino Pagnelli (Back Judge), Mike Wimmer (Replay Official)

Streaming: fuboTV; Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Coverage: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker

Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Patriots), 88 (National)

Head-to-Head: Miami Dolphins lead 59-53

Most Recent Game Results: New England Patriots won 23-21 at New England, 2022 Week 17 (1/1/23)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: New England Patriots won 23-21 at New England, 2022 Week 17 (1/1/23)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Miami Dolphins -2.5

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 46.5

Weather: 59°F, 30% Chance of Rain

